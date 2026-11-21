A Dutch court has barred BYD from selling its Ti7 SUV in the European Union after ruling that the plug-in hybrid infringes Jaguar Land Rover's registered EU design for the Defender. The preliminary injunction does not affect BYD's planned UK launch, where customer deliveries are still scheduled for January.

What The Court Found

The District Court of The Hague ruled that the BYD Ti7 creates a similar overall impression to the Defender, despite differences in details such as the headlights, grille, bumper layout, bonnet, windows and wheel arches. The judge found those distinctions were not substantial enough to avoid infringement.

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The case centres on a registered EU design filed in 2018, before the current-generation Defender made its public debut in 2019. JLR relied on that earlier registration rather than arguing that BYD had copied the production SUV.

What The Ban Covers

The injunction prohibits BYD from importing, manufacturing, offering for sale, selling, storing, delivering or otherwise commercialising the Ti7 anywhere in the European Union. It takes effect one week after the ruling, giving BYD's European subsidiaries time to comply.

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The court also set financial penalties for non-compliance: 100,000 euros per day or part-day, or 25,000 euros per infringement at JLR's discretion, capped at 10 million euros.

Why The Ti7 Is Affected

The Ti7 is a five- or seven-seat plug-in hybrid SUV that BYD launched in China last year and is now preparing to bring to international markets. Its boxy body, upright windows, flat roofline and rear-mounted spare wheel give it a silhouette that closely resembles the modern Defender.

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The court identified several distinctive Defender elements reflected in the Ti7, including rounded shoulders and corners, the signature C-pillar panel, rounded wheel-arch cutouts, a continuous glasshouse and the overall silhouette.

What Happens Next

This is a preliminary ruling, not the final word in the dispute. JLR has six months to initiate main proceedings if it wants to pursue the case further; otherwise, the ban may lose its force.

JLR did not get everything it asked for. The court rejected requests for access to documents seized from BYD, information about the SUV's distribution, and a public notice on BYD's websites announcing the ruling.