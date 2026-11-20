A 12-year-old girl was injured after she was allegedly run over by a speeding car driven by a police constable in Punjab's Amritsar while she was returning home from school.

According to local residents, the child became trapped under the vehicle and was pulled out by passersby after considerable effort.

The incident triggered protests at the spot, with residents alleging that the accused policeman was under the influence of alcohol. People who gathered at the scene also prevented him from fleeing and handed him over to the police.

Eyewitnesses identified the accused as constable Amritpal Singh. Rahul Sori, Youth President of the Ambedkar Samaj Dal, claimed that the constable appeared to be heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident.

According to Sori, the accused was unable to stand properly, his eyes were barely open, and he was vomiting. Locals who searched his Alto car reportedly found a liquor bottle, cigarettes and a lighter inside the vehicle.

Vicky, Punjab Chairman of the Ambedkar Samaj Dal, alleged that the constable attempted to flee after hitting the girl instead of stopping to help her.

However, local residents and youths present at the scene quickly surrounded the vehicle and prevented the accused from leaving. They later handed him over to the police.

Family Seeks Justice

Preeti, the girl's aunt, said the child had already lost her parents and grandparents. She said the family lives in a rented house and several members are physically disabled, leaving them with limited means of support.

Seeking justice, Preeti urged the administration to ensure proper medical treatment for the girl and demanded strict action against the accused constable, including his immediate suspension.

Police personnel reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. The accused constable was taken into custody and his vehicle was seized.

A police officer said the accused had been detained with the help of local residents and that the injured girl's medical examination was being conducted.

Since residents alleged that the constable was under the influence of alcohol, the officer said the accused was also undergoing a medical examination. Authorities said further action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation and medical reports.

(With inputs from Bharat Sharma)