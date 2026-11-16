Over 6 Kg Drugs Seized In Amritsar As Cops Busts Smuggling Racket

In a major crackdown on cross-border drug smuggling, Amritsar Police have seized 6 kg and 7 grams of heroin in two separate operations in the Lopoke and Gharinda police station areas. The recoveries have exposed two suspected routes being used to smuggle narcotics from Pakistan into Punjab, including drone-based delivery across the international border.

In the first case, police arrested two alleged drug smugglers, identified as Lakkha Khatri and Vishwadev Singh, during a special checking operation at Pul Canal Sidhwan in the Lopoke area.

The operation was conducted by an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Jagdeep Singh-led police team in coordination with BSF personnel. During vehicle checking, the team intercepted a motorcycle carrying the two suspects. A search led to the recovery of 4 kg and 992 grams of heroin.

Police also seized a motorcycle and two mobile phones from their possession. According to preliminary intelligence inputs, the accused were allegedly procuring heroin from Pakistan and supplying it further through their network.

In the second case, police recovered another 1 kg and 15 grams of heroin from agricultural fields in Dhodiwind village in the Gharinda area following information about a suspicious packet dropped by a drone.

A Sub-Inspector Rajbir Singh-led police team reached the spot and examined the packet using a drug detection kit, confirming the presence of heroin. Packing material and a drone were also included in the seizure.

Police have registered a case against an unidentified person under the NDPS Act and the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024.

The two operations underline the continued use of both conventional cross-border smuggling networks and drone-based consignments to push heroin into border districts of Punjab. Further investigation is underway to identify the handlers and establish the wider network involved in the trafficking.