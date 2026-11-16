Russell Brand Shares Sermon-Like Message From Prison: "I Forgive"

Comedian Russell Brand, convicted for rape and sexual assault, has said he is "not guilty". The message, Brand's first since he was jailed for 10 and a half years after being found guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others, was shared by his wife Laura Gallacher on the couple's YouTube podcast called Sunday Service. A fresh episode was posted on Sunday in which Gallacher, 39, began by reading a sermon-like passage from Brand's bible, a report in The Independent said.

"Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ, God bless you for your support. As you know, I am not guilty for the offences I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening," Gallacher said, attributing the message to Brand, as per the outlet.

"The good news is that Christ is with us when we choose him, and I do. I am incarcerated in HMP Littlehey, little as in small, and hey as in hey, I'm in the biggest sex offenders' prison in Europe," she further said.

The message comes as 51-year-old Brand completes one week of his 10.5-year prison sentence.

"And as for my fellow prisoners, I now know that I am in no position to judge anyone. I don't know which other men here are not guilty, and the ones that are, they are people that Christ died to save, like you and me, let us all love, pray for, and forgive one another as God forgave us," Gallacher further said, quoting her husband.

She is the daughter of Ryder Cup-winning golfer Bernard Gallacher.

Gallacher choked up as she said: "Please support my treasured wife and family. I feel your prayers, your brother in Christ. Russell."

During the hearing at London's Southwark Crown Court, Judge Joel Bennathan delivered the sentence, describing Brand as a "sexual predator" and saying that his fame protected him until 2023, when Channel 4 and The Times of London published allegations about his conduct.

The judge also pointed out Brand's "staggering arrogance" in the way he treated women, further calling out his associates for indulging his "dreadful behaviour".