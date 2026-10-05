Assistant Sub-Inspector Shot At While Returning Home From Duty In Amritsar

An assistant sub-inspector of Punjab Police was shot at by three motorcycle-borne assailants in Amritsar on Sunday evening, police said on Monday.

Sukhchain Singh, posted as ASI in Government Railway Police (GRP) in Amritsar, sustained a bullet injury to his left arm, they said.

The incident occurred when Singh was returning home from his duty. When he reached near Jagdev Khurd village in Amritsar, three assailants on a motorcycle opened fire at him and then fled.

Singh, who was on a motorcycle, was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Ajnala.

Speaking to reporters at the hospital in Amritsar on Sunday night, Singh said he was returning to his home when three assailants came from behind and fired a shot at him.

Upon receiving information, a police team visited the spot.

A police official said police were investigating the matter from multiple angles, adding that a case has been registered.

The latest incident comes close on the heels of the murder of ASI Harjit Singh last month.

ASI Singh was gunned down by two motorcycle-borne men at the Bhagtanwala grain market in Amritsar on the intervening night of September 18 and 19.

Opposition parties had slammed the AAP government over the law and order situation in the state.

BJP leader and former union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu said, "How many more police personnel will be attacked? What is the Bhagwant Mann government doing? Not a day goes by without gunshots, killings, or extortion in Punjab. "Rangla Punjab"? Today, Punjab is living under the fear of gangsters."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)