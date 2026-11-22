A religious gathering turned into a scene of panic after unidentified assailants opened fire during a jagran near Maharaja Ranjit Singh School in Gali Kandian Wali, Tarn Taran, on Friday night, leaving one youth dead and three others seriously injured.

The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Sukhraj Singh, son of Jaimal Singh. The injured have been identified as Bobby, 22, son of Dheera Singh, Rishi, 22, and another man called Hardeep, 40. All three sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Tarn Taran for treatment.

According to preliminary information, the firing took place during a jagran - a religious function - when a group of men allegedly opened fire following an old rivalry. The sudden gunshots triggered panic among those attending the religious gathering.

Soon after receiving information, a police team led by DSP City Sukhbir Singh, SHO City Parmjit Singh Virdi and personnel from Dhoda police post reached the spot. The police inspected the crime scene and initiated an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, family members of the victim staged a protest, demanding justice and action against those responsible. They alleged that complaints against the accused had been lodged with the police in the past but no effective action was taken.

The family claimed that timely police intervention could have prevented the incident and accused the authorities of ignoring their earlier complaints.

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the firing and efforts are underway to establish the sequence of events and identify those involved.