Man Gets GTA 6 From Girlfriend Along With A Contract Listing Rules He Must Follow

The excitement around Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is growing as fans wait for the much-anticipated game to arrive this year. Scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, the game will be released more than 13 years after GTA V, which came out in 2013 and remains the second-best-selling video game of all time, with approximately 230 million copies sold.

Amid the excitement, an X post shared by user Ed is going viral for a special GTA 6 gift. The gift, however, came with a contract outlining four promises that the boyfriend must keep while playing the game. Ed also shared details about what came with the gift, revealing that it included a game code instead of a physical disc, along with a Vice City poster.

Sharing a photograph of the gift and the contract placed next to it, Ed wrote, "Got home to GTA 6 on the counter with a contract next to it."

The contract describes itself as an agreement between Vanesa, the loving girlfriend, and Langa, the player. It states that Langa has agreed to follow certain rules in exchange for GTA 6, gifted to him by Vanesa with love.

According to the agreement, Langa must check in on his girlfriend at least once every few hours. He has also promised to pause the game whenever she talks to him.

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Another condition states that he cannot spend more than 50 per cent of his time playing GTA 6. The contract also reminds him that Lucia, a character in the game, is not his real girlfriend and that his actual girlfriend must remain his priority.

The agreement carries the signatures of both Vanesa and Langa and is dated November 11, 2026. It ends by congratulating Langa on being granted access to the game and reminding him to play responsibly.

The playful contract has linked the excitement around GTA 6 with a set of relationship promises, making the gift come with a few conditions that the player must remember while enjoying the game.