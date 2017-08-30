Did You Miss This Tiny Detail In Game Of Thrones Finale's Last Scene?

Twitter noticed a Stark and Night King connection in the Game of Thrones finale

August 30, 2017
Did you spot this tiny but important detail in the Game of Thrones finale?

Game of Thrones season 7 ended a couple of days ago, and fans have since been busy dissecting every tiny detail of the show and coming up with theories. However, most of us missed this one tiny detail in the Game of Thrones finale that some fans picked up on. In the last scene of Game of Thrones season 7 episode 7, the Night King's army begins their march after Viserion destroys the Wall and an aerial shot shows their formation - a formation that looks suspiciously similar to the Star House sigil of a direwolf:

The formation does seem to resemble a direwolf head:
 
Here's a flipped picture of the Stark sigil for your comparison:
 
game of thrones theory

Why fans are freaking out about this tiny detail is because it lends support to another popular fan theory - that Bran Stark is actually the Night King.

The Bran and Night King theory says that Bran time-travels to go back to the moment when the Night King was created by the Children of the Forest, but accidentally gets trapped within his body instead.
So did the show just drop a major hint about the Bran and Night King connection?

Well, it could be - or, as a Reddit user points out, it may just be an Easter egg or an inside joke for the show's creators.

"That's a very nice Easter Egg probably as an in-joke for the show creators/digital effects crew," writes a Redditor who goes by the name 'el2mador'.

What do you think? Let us know using the comments section below.

PS: Here's another fan theory to keep you busy till Game of Thrones season 8.

