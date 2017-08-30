Did You Miss This Tiny Detail In Game Of Thrones Finale's Last Scene?

The formation does seem to resemble a direwolf head:
Did the Army of the Dead just formed Stark's sigil? Is Bran really the Night King? I have so many questions!!! 2019 be quick#GameofThronespic.twitter.com/wifC8QjbiC- DRACARYS (@JanellaYapo) August 29, 2017
Did any1 notice while crossing the wall Night King & army of dead made a Stark sigil! Bran Stark is the NK! #GameOfThrones#GoTS7Finalepic.twitter.com/1EZd2yNKOn- Hareem Sajjad (@hareem_sajjad) August 29, 2017
Here's a flipped picture of the Stark sigil for your comparison:
Why fans are freaking out about this tiny detail is because it lends support to another popular fan theory - that Bran Stark is actually the Night King.
The Bran and Night King theory says that Bran time-travels to go back to the moment when the Night King was created by the Children of the Forest, but accidentally gets trapped within his body instead.
So did the show just drop a major hint about the Bran and Night King connection?
Well, it could be - or, as a Reddit user points out, it may just be an Easter egg or an inside joke for the show's creators.
"That's a very nice Easter Egg probably as an in-joke for the show creators/digital effects crew," writes a Redditor who goes by the name 'el2mador'.
