Gujarat Day 2025: Know History, Significance Of State's Formation Day

Gujarat is celebrating its foundation today, May 1. This auspicious occasion marks the establishment of the state after the bifurcation of the Bombay State in 1960. Gujarat, the country's ninth-largest state by population and fifth-largest by area, is home to over 6 crore people. The state borders Pakistan in the northwest, Rajasthan in the north, Madhya Pradesh in the east and Maharashtra and the Union territories of Diu, Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli in the south. The Arabian Sea borders the Gujarat state both to the west and southwest.

Gujarat is known as the Jewel of the West. From the white sand dunes of Kutch to temple towns, the state is adorned with natural beauty. Gujarat also has a rich history, with its soil bearing witness to ancient civilisations, trade routes and cultural exchanges.

Gujarat Day history and significance

The Gujarat state came into existence on May 1, 1960. On the same day, Maharashtra was also formed to address the demand of the Marathi-speaking people. Both these states were carved out of the Bombay State, where these two linguistic groups demanded their separate states. To fulfil their demand, the states were formed through the Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960. Since then, the statehood foundation days are celebrated with great enthusiasm and zeal.

Gujarat Day is not just a celebration of the past but also a reaffirmation of Gujarat's commitment to progress and prosperity. It is a time to honour the contributions of its people, who have worked tirelessly to build a brighter future for themselves and generations to come.

So, to honour Gujarat's culture, heritage and legacy, grand events are held across the state on Gujarat Day.

About Gujarat

From the mighty Indus Valley Civilisation to the opulent courts of the Solanki and Mughal dynasties, Gujarat has been a melting pot of traditions and influences, shaping its unique identity.

One of Gujarat's most enduring legacies is its role as the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. Gandhi's principles of truth, non-violence and social justice continue to inspire not only Gujarat but the entire world. His Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad stands as a beacon of peace and resilience, drawing visitors from every corner of the globe.

Gujarat is also known for its unique festivals, arts and traditions that reflect the state's diversity and vibrancy. In addition to its cultural riches, Gujarat is a powerhouse of economic growth and innovation. With its bustling ports, thriving industries and entrepreneurial spirit, Gujarat has emerged as a leading destination for investment and development.