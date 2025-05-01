CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2025 To Be Declared Soon, Check Official Websites

CBSE Result 2025 Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 and 12 board exam results for over 42 lakh students soon. Though the CBSE is yet to announce the result declaration date, past trends indicate a mid-May release. The exams were conducted between February 15 and April 4.

Once released, students will be able to check their scorecards on the board's official websites. Additionally, the results will be available on DigiLocker and the UMANG app.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025: Official Websites

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

How To Check CBSE Results 2025 Online

Visit the CBSE results portal at results.cbse.nic.in.

Click on the link for "CBSE 10th Result 2025" or "CBSE 12th Result 2025."

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and the security code.

Click "Submit" to view your result.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

CBSE Result 2025: Alternative Ways To Access Results



Students can send an SMS in the format "cbse10" or "cbse12" followed by their Roll Number, School Code, and Centre Number to 7738299899 to receive their results.



How to Check CBSE Results 2025 On DigiLocker

Visit digilocker.gov.in.

Select your class (Class 10 or Class 12).

Enter your School Code, Roll Number, and the 6-digit Security PIN provided by your school.

Click "Next."

Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and click "Submit."

Once verified, your DigiLocker account will be activated.

Click "Go to DigiLocker account" to access your dashboard.

Your CBSE Board Result 2025 will be available under the Documents section.

If already registered, simply log in and click "Go to DigiLocker account" to view your results directly.



Minimum marks to qualify

To pass, students must score at least 33% in each subject. Those falling short by a small margin may be awarded grace marks.



CBSE 10th, 12th Board Result 2025: Re-evaluation and Verification Process



Students dissatisfied with their marks or who find discrepancies will have the option to apply for re-evaluation or verification of marks through the official CBSE portal.

In 2024, the results were announced on May 13, and in 2023, on May 12. Like last year, Class 10 and 12 results are expected to be released around the same time this year.



CBSE 10th, 12th Board Result 2025: Past Years' Class 10 Passing Percentages



2024: 93.60%

2023: 93.12%

2022: 94.40%

2021: 99.04%



CBSE 10th, 12th Board Result 2025: What Are the Options for Those Who Fail?



Students who fail in a single subject in their Class 12 board exams will be eligible to appear for the supplementary examination. However, those who fail in two or more subjects will not be allowed to take the supplementary exams and must reappear for all subjects in the next academic cycle.

CBSE will provide digital academic documents, including mark sheets, migration certificates, and skill certificates (where applicable), through its digital repository Parinam Manjusha at cbse.digitallocker.gov.in immediately after the results are declared.