CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2025: Scorecards Expected Tomorrow, Here's How To Check

CBSE Board Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and 12 results tomorrow, Monday. Though the official date and time are yet to be announced, past trends suggest that the results are usually released in mid-May. Once declared, students will be able to check their results on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. The board has urged students not to trust fake news and to rely only on official sources.

The CBSE Result 2025 mark sheets can be accessed using login credentials such as the examinee's roll number, admit card ID, school code, and date of birth.

How To Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2025 by Roll Number



Through the Official Website

Visit the CBSE result portal: results.cbse.nic.in

Click on the "CBSE Class 10 Result 2025" link.

Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin.

Submit the details to view your result.

Open the message box on your mobile phone.

Type: CBSE10 <Roll Number> <School Number> <Centre Number>

Example: CBSE10 0153749 12345 4569

Send the message to 7738299899.

Visit the DigiLocker portal, cbse.digitallocker.gov.in

Click on the "Digital Documents" tab.

Once the results are announced, click on the link for the CBSE Class 10 marksheet.

Enter your roll number and other login credentials to access your digital marksheet.

Ensure you are registered on DigiLocker beforehand to access the result.

Dial 011-24300699 (for callers outside Delhi) or 24300699 (for callers within Delhi).

Follow the instructions to hear your result.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy to enter accurate details while checking their results across platforms.

CBSE Result 2025: Minimum Passing Marks

To pass the examination, students must score at least 33 percent marks in both theory and practical papers. Those falling short by one or two marks may be awarded grace marks.

CBSE Exam 2025: Revised Grading System



Starting with the 2024-25 academic session, CBSE has introduced a Relative Grading system to reduce academic pressure and unhealthy competition.

Unlike the earlier method, which assigned grades based on fixed mark ranges (e.g., 91-100 for A1, 81-90 for A2), the new system evaluates students relative to their peers. Grades are now determined by a student's performance within a group, which may vary by subject depending on the number of passing students.

This year, more than 42 lakh students appeared for the board exams conducted between February 15 and April 4. The Class 10 exams concluded on March 18, while the Class 12 exams ended on April 4.

In 2024, a total of 22,38,827 students appeared for the Class 10 exams, of which 20,95,467 passed - resulting in a pass percentage of 93.60 per cent. For Class 12, 16,21,224 students appeared and 14,26,420 passed, recording a pass percentage of 87.98 per cent.