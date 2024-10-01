A Monologue With 'Game Of Thrones' Connection From Ex-Top Cop, Now BJP MP

Former DGP Brij Lal sitting on a throne featuring swords.

A 'Game of Thrones' connection to Uttar Pradesh may be unimaginable - or not with BJP MP Brij Lal declaring that he was a "don" when it came to safeguarding law and order as he sat on a replica of the "Iron Throne".

The BJP MP from Rajya Sabha had served as the top cop of Uttar Pradesh during 2011-12 and headed the UP Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission before becoming a parliamentarian.

The latest video shows the former top cop sitting on the replica of the "Iron Throne" featured in the fantasy drama 'Game of Thrones'. He says (the replica of) the throne was made by the producer of a film.

"I am sitting on a chair that was used in a film. There are swords here...a film producer had made it. It looks like some mafia don sits on it. But I am not a mafia don, I am a former police officer. I was a different mafia - the one of law, who has cleaned the society of criminals, mafias, and terrorists," he says in the video.

"I am not a Don, but a don who worked within the limits of law and fought against crime for over 37 years as an IPS officer. I am sure this throne was made for some mafia don in a film," he continues.

In the video, the 1977-batch officer also recollects working in various departments in different capacities, including when he headed the Special Task Force and the Anti-Terror Squad. He also recalls his academy days and shares that he has a collection of swords.