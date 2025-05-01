'Robbery Of Rights', Says Punjab, Haryana Hits Out As Water Row Escalates

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Tensions rise over Bhakra dam water sharing between Haryana, Punjab. Punjab Chief Minister claims rights are being robbed by Haryana. BBMB plans to release 8,500 cusecs to Haryana despite Punjab's objections.

The political row over sharing the Bhakra dam water escalated on Thursday after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asserted that his government will not tolerate "robbery" of their rights, and his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini urged him to refrain from indulging in "dirty politics".

Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan are partnering states that meet their water requirements from Bhakra and Pong dams managed by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). The BBMB decides the annual quota of water supply to the three states for a cycle from May 21 to May 21 every year.

Mr Mann and Mr Saini's remarks came a day after the BBMP decided to release 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana, despite objections from Punjab government officials who claimed that the neighbouring state has already utilised its share of water.

In a post on X, Mr Mann accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in both Haryana and at the Centre of "uniting" against Punjab. "The BJP can never be of Punjab and Punjabis," he said.

"The entire Punjab strongly opposes the decision to give water, which is the right of Punjab and Punjabis, to Haryana through BBMB. The BJP government of the Centre and Haryana have united against Punjab. We will not tolerate another robbery of our rights by the BJP at any cost. BJP should be ready to face opposition," he said.

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਹੱਕ ਦਾ ਪਾਣੀ BBMB ਜ਼ਰੀਏ ਹਰਿਆਣੇ ਨੂੰ ਦੇਣ ਦੇ ਫ਼ੈਸਲੇ ਦਾ ਪੂਰਾ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਵਿਰੋਧ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ। ਕੇਂਦਰ ਤੇ ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਦੀ ਬੀਜੇਪੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਇੱਕਜੁੱਟ ਹੋ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਬੀਜੇਪੀ ਦਾ ਸਾਡੇ ਹੱਕਾਂ ‘ਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਡਾਕਾ ਅਸੀਂ ਕਿਸੇ ਕੀਮਤ ‘ਤੇ ਬਰਦਾਸ਼ਤ ਨਹੀਂ ਕਰਾਂਗੇ। ਵਿਰੋਧ ਦਾ ਸਾਹਮਣਾ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਤਿਆਰ ਰਹੇ… — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 1, 2025

The development came as Punjab stepped up security, and also deployed a host of police personnel and DIG-level officers at the Bhakra dam site. The slugfest broke out after Haryana accused Punjab of capping the Bhakra water supply at 4,000 cusecs.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema also said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will not allow the release of any more water to Haryana. He accused the Centre, Mr Saini and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar of "hatching a conspiracy" against Punjab, its farmers and its people.

"Haryana has already utilised 103 per cent of the allotted water share, while Rajasthan utilised 110 per cent. But Punjab has utilised 89 per cent of its allotted water share," Mr Cheema said.

VIDEO | Chandigarh: On the Punjab-Haryana water crisis, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema says, “Why is the Haryana government stepping away from implementing the treaties? Does Haryana not believe in the Constitution? There is a signed water treaty and Haryana gets the… pic.twitter.com/9LqGaAfhJF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 1, 2025

Giving details, Mr Cheema said Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan were allotted 5.512 million acre feet (MAF), 2.987 MAF and 3.398 MAF, respectively. So far, Haryana has utilised 3.091 MAF, Rajasthan 3.738 MAF and Punjab 4.925 MAF, he said.

Sharing data of water level in the dams, Mr Cheema said Bhakra dam's water level stood at 1,557.10 feet against a water capacity of 1,680 feet, while Pong dam's water level stood at 1,293.73 feet against a 1,390 feet capacity. Similarly, the water level in the Ranjit Sagar dam was 1,642 feet as against its 1,732 feet capacity. "The water level in the dams is already less today," he said.

"There is a strong government in Punjab and it will not allow the release of even a single drop of water to Haryana. We are not stopping anybody's right and we are not betraying anyone. We have already given the allotted water," he added.

The minister also said the Haryana government should have used its wisdom on how to utilise water. "They showed foolishness. Had they not wasted water, they would have used it by May 21. If they have used water earlier, it means they used water meant for drinking purposes for industry or agriculture. They misused water," he said.

'PUNJAB LAND OF GURUS... TAKE INSPIRATION'

Mr Saini, however, urged Mr Mann to refrain from indulging in "dirty politics".

"Punjab is the land of gurus. You should take inspiration from the gurus. We have learnt from our gurus that we should welcome even a stranger by offering him water," he said at a press conference in Panchkula.

"Work for Punjab. Work in the interests of Punjab. What have you done with the farmers.... We won't go to Punjab? Punjab is my brother, it is my home. Will I not go inside Punjab? If Punjab is thirsty, we will give them our share, that is our culture. But this type of dirty politics wont do," he added.

On Wednesday, Mr Saini appealed to Punjab to provide drinking water to them, saying otherwise the excess water from the Bhakra reservoir would flow to Pakistan. His request came at a time India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists last week.

"It is necessary to empty the Bhakra Dam water reservoir before June so that rainwater can be stored during the monsoon. If there is no space left in the water reservoir, excess water will go to Pakistan via Hari-ke-Pattan, which is neither in the interest of Punjab nor the nation," he said.

CONGRESS RALLIES BEHIND PUNJAB ADMIN

Punjab Congress Committee president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also extended the party's support to the AAP government in Punjab.

"We never stopped (the water supply) for 10 years. If Haryana, our brother, or anyone else is dying of thirst, then why should we have a problem sharing water? But if Punjab is dying of thirst, I will have to think of them first. For this, we are with Punjab and the people of Punjab. It is their right. What do we have? We have only water....," he told news agency ANI.

The fresh row on water sharing comes alongside the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal issue, which has already been brewing between the two states for several years.