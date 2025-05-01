UP Woman Elopes With Brother-In-Law, Husband Says She Left Him Over Beard

In a bizarre case of marital dispute, a woman left her husband after he refused to shave his beard. She eloped with a "clean-shaven" brother-in-law and now wants to spend the rest of her life with him. However, she has rejected all claims of leaving her husband over a beard. Instead, she accused him of being sexually unfit. The case has been reported from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

Seven months ago, Mohammed Sagir married Arshi. While Sagir wore a fresh white kurta and pyjama, Arshi wore a green suit with gold jewellery. Sagir groomed his shiny black beard for the special day. But little did he know that this beard would be the cause of his failed marriage. Their happily ever after ended before it could even begin.

Marriage Ends In Betrayal

A few days after the marriage, Arshi began to object to Sagir's beard. She asked him to shave it off, but Sagir loved his beard far too much. An innocuous difference over a preference soon turned into a reason for regular bickering.

Meanwhile, Arshi developed feelings for her brother-in-law, Sabir, who happened to keep a clean-shaven look. The closeness between the two grew and in February, Arshi allegedly eloped with Sabir.

Sagir searched for Arshi and waited for her to return. But when no leads emerged for three months, he approached the police and filed a missing report.

"Arshi would complain about my beard. She allegedly married me under family pressure. She left the house with my younger brother. I have a recording of their love talks, in which she also plans to either poison my food or get a hitman to kill me and pave the way for their marriage," Sagir said.

Blame Game Begins

On Wednesday, Arshi, along with her beloved, arrived at her parents' house. She clarified that she doesn't want to live with Sagir anymore. Instead, wants to marry Sabir.

She also claimed that there was no dispute over the beard. She accused Sagir of being sexually unfit.

Disheartened by the allegations, Sagir divorced Arshi in front of the police.

Arshi also asked her husband to return Rs 5 lakh she brought in dowry.

"If he gives even Rs 2.5 lakh, I will leave him and live with Sabir. Otherwise, I do not want a divorce. I want to live with my brother-in-law," she said.

(With inputs from Shyam Parmar)