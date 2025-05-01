Why May 1 Is Celebrated As Maharashtra Day? Know History And Significance

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Maharashtra Day is celebrated annually on May 1 to mark state formation. It commemorates the Bombay Reorganisation Act that created Maharashtra in 1960. The act followed protests seeking a separate state for Marathi-speaking people.

Maharashtra Day, commonly known as Maharashtra Diwas, is celebrated annually on May 1 to commemorate the day on which the western Indian state was created in the year 1960. On this day in 1960, the Bombay Reorganisation Act came into effect, creating Maharashtra, following many protests and demonstrations in support of the new state. The act created two new states out of the erstwhile Bombay State - Maharashtra, for the Marathi-speaking people, and Gujarat, for those whose mother tongue is Gujarati.

History of Maharashtra Day, 2025

After India gained independence, the States Reorganisation Act of 1956 grouped provinces and princely states into the Union of India based on language. However, Bombay State comprised diverse linguistic groups, including Marathi, Konkani, Gujarati, and Kutchi speakers. A regional movement known as the Samyukta Maharashtra Andolan started agitations and protests, demanding a separate Marathi-speaking state.

To achieve this, the Bombay Reorganisation Act was passed in Parliament in April 1960. The act bifurcated the Bombay State into two separate states, namely, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Significance of Maharashtra Day 2025

Maharashtra Day celebrates the linguistic and cultural identity of the Marathi people, honouring the sacrifices of those involved in the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement. It symbolises unity, resilience, and the preservation of Marathi heritage, while also reflecting Maharashtra's contributions to India's economy, culture, and social reforms. The state is known for its rich history, diverse traditions, and landmarks like the Ajanta Caves, as well as its role as an economic powerhouse with Mumbai as India's financial hub.

Celebration

Maharashtra Day, which falls on the same day as the International Labour Day, is a regional public holiday. The day is celebrated across the state with cultural events, parades, and other public gatherings. A grand celebration is held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai which is attended by the Governor.

People dress up in traditional garb to attend musical rallies and other cultural events across Maharashtra. Educational institutes, banks, government offices, and several establishments remain shut. All major financial markets, including the BSE, National Stock Exchange, currency and debt markets, will also remain closed on Monday on account of Maharashtra Day.