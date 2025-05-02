"Take Solid Step Now": Javed Akhtar To Centre Over Pahalgam Attack

Lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar urged the central government to take strict action against Pakistan for their alleged connections to the recent inhumane terror attack on innocent civilians in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

Javed Akhtar was invited to inaugurate the 'Glorious Maharashtra Festival', which was organised to commemorate Maharashtra's foundation day on Thursday.

While addressing the politicians and other attendees at the Maharashtra Festival 2025, the Lyricist Javed Akhtar requested the Central Government to take "solid steps" against terrorism, as he believes that "a few crackers on the border" are still not enough for the lives lost in Pahalgam.

"This has happened not just once but several times. I request that the Central Government take immediate steps. A few crackers on the border will not work. Take a solid step now. Do something so that the mad Army chief there (Pakistan), no sensible person can make a speech like he does. He says that Hindus and Muslims are different communities. He does not even care that there are Hindus in his country, too. So, do they have no respect? What kind of man is he? They should get a befitting reply so that they remember. They will not pay heed to anything less. I don't know much about politics. But I do know that it is time for 'aar ya paar," said Javed Akhtar.

The noted screenwriter also remembered three tourists from Mumbai who lost their lives in a terror attack in Pahalgam.

"Sanjay Lele, Atul Mone & Hemant Joshi from this state were looking for a moment of peace and happiness. Perhaps they should not have done that. In search of that, they visited Pahalgam. They were mercilessly shot there. We should not forget this. This is nothing ordinary. Enemies and those who wish us evil have their eyes on Mumbai," said Javed Akhtar.

The co-writer of the 'Sholay' script shared an incident from his past, recounting a visit to Pakistan for a literary festival.

"I went to Lahore for a literary festival. They were asking me good questions and I was answering. A woman got up and told me that Indians consider them (Pakistanis) terrorists. I told her that I am a resident of Mumbai and I have seen my city burning. Those who came to burn it did not come from Sweden or Egypt; those people are roaming freely in your city even today," shared Javed Akhtar.

The lyricist also shared that India has always sought peace with Pakistan, but the neighbouring nation has refused to reciprocate.

"What happened in Pahalgam is something which keeps happening after a few days. It is sad. What has Mumbai or this country done to you? Be it the Congress Government or the BJP, it always tried to have good relations with the neighbours," added lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Twenty-six people were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)