HPSC PGT Jobs: Haryana Hiring 1,711 Government Teachers, Details Here

Quick Take
1,633 posts are for rest of Haryana, 78 are for the Mewat cadre
Salary Range: Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100 per month
Interested candidates can apply till 5 PM on May 2, 2025
The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced a recruitment drive for 1,711 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) vacancies in Computer Science. While 1,633 posts are for rest of Haryana, 78 are for the Mewat cadre. This opportunity is part of the 2025 recruitment cycle and is distinct from the 2024 PGT recruitment, which covered various subjects.
Key Details:
- Total Vacancies: 1,711 PGT positions in Computer Science.
- Salary Range: Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100 per month, as per the 7th Pay Commission.
- Application Deadline: 5 PM on May 2, 2025.
- Application Portal: regn.hpsc.gov.in
Eligibility Criteria:
Educational Qualifications:
- Master's degree (M.Sc.) in Computer Science with at least 55% marks, or
- BE/B.Tech in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or Information Technology, along with a BEd degree.
- Language Proficiency: Proficiency in Hindi is required.
- Teacher Eligibility: Must have passed the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) or the State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET).
- Age Limit: 18 to 42 years.
Application Fees:
- General Category: Rs 1,000.
- Women and SC/ST Candidates: Rs 250.
- Disabled Candidates: Exempted from the application fee
Application Process:
- Visit regn.hpsc.gov.in
- Click on 'For PGT advertisement'.
- Select the 'New Registration' option.
- Fill in the required details and upload necessary documents.
- Pay the applicable fee and submit the form.
- Keep a printout of the completed application for future reference.
Selection Process:
- Screening Test: Initial assessment to shortlist candidates.
- Subject Knowledge Test: Evaluation of subject-specific expertise.
For more detailed information, you can refer to the official notification on the HPSC website: hpsc.gov.in