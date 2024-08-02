HPSC Haryana Assistant Professor Online Form 2024 Out, Check Details

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released a notification regarding recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor (College Cadre) in various subjects in the Higher Education Department. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the HPSC for complete details. The registrations for recruitment to the post will begin from August 7 and close on August 27.



The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 2,424 vacancies in different departments. Of these, 1,273 vacancies are reserved for the General category, 429 are for SC, 361 for BCA, 137 for BCB, 124 are for ESM, and 106 are for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities.



Candidates applying for the post are required to have a good academic record with a master's degree with at least 55% marks in the concerned subject from a recognised university, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university. Applicants must also have knowledge of Hindi/Sanskrit up to Matric standard. The candidate should have qualified NET or should be awarded a PhD degree.

The age of the candidate should be between 21 to 42 years.



Candidates will be selected based on a Screening Test and a Subject Knowledge Test. The Screening Test will consist of 100 MCQs that will be answered in a duration of two hours and a total of 100 marks. The Subject Knowledge Test will be held for a period of 3 hours for 150 marks.



Male candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay application fees of Rs 1,000. While females are required to pay Rs 250. Candidates from the SC, BC-B and EWS are required to pay Rs 250.