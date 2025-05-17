OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Notification Out For 314 Posts, Check Details

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced a recruitment drive for 314 Assistant Professor vacancies under the Odisha Medical Education Service (OMES). The positions are available across various government medical colleges and institutions within the state. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, opsc.gov.in, from May 26 to June 26, 2025.

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must possess a postgraduate qualification such as MD, MS, DNB, or M.Sc. in relevant specialisations. The vacancies cover disciplines like Anatomy, Physiology, Pathology, Pharmacology, Microbiology, Community Medicine, among others. Candidates are advised to thoroughly check the eligibility requirements before proceeding with the application.

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected through a written examination, conducted in accordance with the Odisha Medical Education Service (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2021.

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Exam Pattern

The exam will be of 200 marks

200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) will be asked

Each correct answer will fetch 1 mark

0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer

No marks will be awarded for unanswered questions

The exam duration is 3 hours

Minimum qualifying marks will be set by the Commission

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Written Examination Date: August 17, 2025 (Sunday).

Admit card and detailed schedule will be shared later on the official website.

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: General Instructions