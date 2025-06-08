Odisha Medical Officer Exam 2025: After Result Process

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Candidates who clear the examination will be required to go through candidate verification process. The exam was held today, June 8, 2025. For every wrong answer, 25 per cent of the mark will be deducted.

OPSC Medical Officer Exam 2025: The Odisha Public Service Commission conducted the Medical Officer examinations today, June 8, 2025. Candidates who clear the examination will be required to go through candidate verification process.

OPSC Medical Officer Exam 2025: Exam Pattern

The exam was conducted for a total of 200 marks, with each question carrying one mark.

For every wrong answer, 25 per cent of the mark will be deducted.

The exam was conducted for a duration of three hours in Multiple Choice Question (MCQ)-based format.

OPSC Medical Officer Exam 2025: After Result Process

Candidates who qualify in the written examination will be required to bring along the hard copy of the application form and the following certificates/documents:

HSC Marksheet.

Intermediate/ +2 certificate.

MBBS Degree certificate issued by a recognized university.

PG Degree certificate, if any.

Conversion certificate, an official document provided by the university which converts the student's Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) into a percentage equivalent.

Four recent passport size photographs which were uploaded with the application form.

Housemanship/ Complusory Rotatory Internship Certificate.

Medical registration certificate under the Odisha Council of Medical Registration.

Caste certificate by birth in support of claim as SC/ST/S.E.B.C.

OPSC copy of challan showing payment of fees.

Proof of Identity such as Aadhaar card, PAN card etc,.

Certificates of conduct.

Community certificate as per the norms.

Odia language test certificate from the Board of Secondary Education.

Certificate of passing the screening test conducted by the National Board of Examination under the Medical Council of India.

Disability Certificate.

Discharge certificate from the Commanding Officer wherever applicable.

Sports certificate issued by the director of Sports Odisha.

As stated in the official notice issued by the OPSC, candidates are required to mention on each copy of the documents, "Submitted by me and Certified as genuine and has not been cancelled" and they must add their signature and date on the same.