OPSC Releases Crucial Notice For OCS Main Exam Optional Papers

OPSC 2025: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued an important notice regarding the OCS Main Exam optional papers. Candidates who appeared for the Odisha Civil Services 2023 main examination can also check the notice on the official OPSC website, opsc.gov.in.

The official notification reads: "In continuation to this Office Notice No. 7404/C/PSC, Dt- 27.04.2025, it is for information of all the candidates appearing Anthropology Optional Papers that, after opening of the Question-cum- Answer Booklet Packets of Anthropology, Optional Paper-II in the Examination Halls in the 2nd session on 27.04.2025, the Written Examination of Anthropology, Optional Paper-II shall continue as such and the concerned candidates have already been instructed to appear the Optional Paper as the Question-cum- Answer Booklet of Anthropology, Paper-II contains questions from the Syllabus of Anthropology, Paper-I."

OPSC 2025: Exam Pattern

The OPSC OCS Exam consists of three stages:

Preliminary Examination (Prelims): A screening test to shortlist candidates for the next round, consisting of two papers - General Studies Paper I and II.

Main Examination (Mains): A written examination assessing candidates' knowledge and skills in greater depth, comprising five papers and two optional papers.

Interview Round (Personality Test): A personal interview evaluating candidates' personality, communication skills, and overall suitability for the role.

Candidates are advised to stay updated with the latest notifications and exam schedules on the OPSC website to avoid missing crucial deadlines or updates.