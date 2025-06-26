Advertisement

OPSC 2025: Admit Card Out For Group B Assistant Industries Officer, Direct Link Here

OPSC Admit Card 2025: The final merit list will be prepared based on the aggregate marks obtained in the written exam and the interview, with category-wise reservations applied.

Read Time: 2 mins
OPSC 2025: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit cards for the Assistant Industries Officer (Group B, Class II) recruitment exam under the Odisha Industries Service, MSME Department. Candidates who registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website - opsc.gov.in - by logging in with their PPSAN and date of birth.

The written examination will be held on Sunday, June 29, 2025, across designated centres in Odisha, in two shifts.

How to Download the OPSC Admit Card 2025

  • Visit the official OPSC website: opsc.gov.in
  • Click on the link: "Assistant Industries Officer - Download Admission Certificate and Instructions to Candidates"
  • Enter your PPSAN and Date of Birth.
  • Download and print the admit card after verifying the details.

Vacancy & Reservation Details:

Out of the total 151 vacancies, reservations are as follows:

Sports Persons: 2 posts
Ex-Servicemen: 5 posts
Persons with Disabilities (PwD): 6 posts 

These reservations will be adjusted against the respective categories of candidates as per norms.

Selection Process

The selection process consists of two stages. First, a written examination will be conducted, comprising two papers: Paper I, which includes General English, General Awareness, and General Aptitude, and Paper II, which covers Basic Engineering. The written exam will have multiple-choice questions with negative marking for wrong answers. 

Candidates who secure the minimum qualifying marks in the written exam will be shortlisted for the second stage, a Personality Test (Interview). 

The final merit list will be prepared based on the aggregate marks obtained in the written exam and the interview, with category-wise reservations applied. The shortlisting ratio for the interview will be 1:2 per vacancy, with at least 5 candidates called for 2 or fewer vacancies.
 

