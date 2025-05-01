Rajnath Singh Speaks To US Counterpart Pete Hegseth Amid Tensions With Pak

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to US Secretary of Defence, Pete Hegseth, a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his American counterpart amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 tourists were killed.

The details of the conversation have not been disclosed yet; however, it comes against the backdrop of Pakistan's repeated ceasefire violations along the Line of Control for the seventh consecutive night. The unprovoked firing took place in the Kupwara, Uri and the Akhnoor sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, Dr Jaishankar informed that he spoke to Mr Rubio, who "reaffirmed the US' commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism." Dr Jaishankar, in his conversation with Mr Rubio, cited the "cross-border linkages" between the Pahalgam terror and Pakistan. However, Mr Rubio "encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia."

