George RR Martin Provides Disappointing Update On Future Of 'The Winds Of Winter' Book

American author George RR Martin does not know if he will ever finish The Winds of Winter, the next book in the A Song of Ice and Fire fantasy series which birthed the iconic Game of Thrones (GoT) TV series on HBO. Mr Martin released the last book in the series, A Dance with Dragons, 13 years ago when the first episode of GoT aired the same year. While the TV series may have concluded with its rather rushed and disappointing ending, the fans of the books have been waiting for Mr Martin to come up with the instalment to give his take on the ending.

However, speaking to Hollywood Reporter, Mr Martin for the first time, expressed doubt that he'll ever finish writing the next entry in the series.

“Unfortunately, I am 13 years late. Every time I say that, I'm [like], ‘How could I be 13 years late?' I don't know, it happens a day at a time," said Mr Martin.

“But that's still a priority. A lot of people are already writing obituaries for me. [They're saying] ‘Oh, he'll never be finished.' Maybe they're right. I don't know. I'm alive right now! I seem pretty vital!” he added.

Quizzed about retirement, Mr Martin said that he could never retire as he's “not a golfer".

Social media users were left disappointed by the update from Mr Martin with some saying they had made peace with the fact that he may never finish the book series.

"As disappointing as this is, at least we don't have to wait anymore. It ain't coming, y'all," said one user, while another added: "George is the kind of guy to keep saying "I've almost finished", when he hasn't even started."

A third commented: "He's been talking about Winds of Winter since before the Game of Thrones TV series even came out, so I'm betting it will never get done."

George is the kind of guy to keep saying "I've almost finished", when he hasn't even started. — Ash Jones (@AshStoryTeller) December 5, 2024

He's been talking about Winds of Winter since before the Game of Thrones TV series even came out, so I'm betting it will never get done. — OurMovieGuide (@OurMovieGuide) December 5, 2024

Also Read | UK Girl, 6, Denied Passport For Being Named After 'Game Of Thrones' Character

This is not the first instance when GRRM has been pressed about the future of the series. A few years ago, Mr Martin said the final books in the series were drifting "further and further away" from the TV show.

"Another question that I get a lot, especially since the end of Game of Thrones on HBO, is whether A Song of Ice and Fire will end the same way," Mr Martin said. "An architect would be able to give a short, concise, simple answer to that, but I am much more of a gardener. My stories grow and evolve and change as I write them."

"I generally know where I am going, sure…the final destinations, the big set pieces, they have been in my head for years…for decades, in the case of A Song of Ice and Fire. There are lots of devils in the details, though, and sometimes the ground changes under my feet as the words pour forth," he added.