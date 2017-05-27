India Rushes Help To Flood-Hit Sri Lanka; Over 90 People Killed

In the worst flood that Sri Lanka has seen since 2003, over 90 people killed and over 100 missing. According to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC), about 20,000 people were driven out of their homes both in the south and western parts of the country.Along with tweeting condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, Indian naval ships are being dispatched with relief material to Sri Lanka."The first ship will reach Colombo tomorrow morning. The second will reach on Sunday. Further assistance on its way," he said in a series of tweets.India stands by the people of the island nation and that ships are being rushed with relief material, the PM said.While the met department had said that the worst of the rains mgiht have been over, they suggest that downstream flooding could continue for the next few days. Sri Lankan authorities have been issuing evacuation orders to thousands of people affected by the flood.Sri Lankan government have also called for temporary arrangements for providing shelters in schools and other public buildings so that people residing in low-lying areas could benefit off it, the DMC said.In addition, military has deployed thousands of troops to reach flood-hit villagers and the airforce have been carrying out several rescue operations across affected regions.