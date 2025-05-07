Op Sindoor: Flights To Cities In Border Areas Impacted, Airlines Share Advisory

Several flights connecting major cities in northern states have been impacted due to airspace restrictions in view of the Indian armed forces' strikes on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The airlines have alerted their passengers over cancellations and possible delays in departures and arrivals. Passengers must check their flight status and plan their journey accordingly, they added.

Air India said it has cancelled flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot till noon, and diverted two international flights bound for Amritsar.

"In view of the prevailing situation, Air India has cancelled all its flights to and from the following stations - Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot - till 12 noon on 7 May, pending further updates from authorities. Two international flights en route to Amritsar are being diverted to Delhi," the Tata-owned airline said in an online post.

Budget-carrier IndiGo said that flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, and Bikaner have been impacted due to the changing airspace conditions.

SpiceJet said departures and arrivals may be impacted due to the closure of airports in Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar.