US Elections Results: After a bitter election campaign, US voters will either make Democratic Kamala Harris the first woman president in the country's history or deliver Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump a second non-consecutive stint in the Oval office.
Counting has begun for the US elections; US networks have projected that Donald Trump is winning 23 states and Kamala Harris 11. As for electoral college numbers, which will determine the winner in this election, the former President is ahead with 230 votes and Harris trails with 209. Each candidate is aiming for the magic figure of 270 electoral college votes.
As far as swing states are concerned, Trump is leading on six of the seven battleground states.
Donald Trump said he would be prepared to concede defeat after Tuesday's vote "if it's a fair election", while again raising concerns about the use of electronic voting machines. Trump, however, said he feels "very confident" about winning back the White House, after casting his Election Day ballot in Florida in one of the most contentious US elections in decades.
A final outcome may not be known for several days if the results are as close as the polls suggest, adding to the tension in a deeply divided nation.
US Election Results: A Neck And Neck Battle Between Harris And Trump
Presidential Results: US Will Be More Isolationist Whoever Wins Election, Says S Jaishankar
The United States is likely to become more isolationist regardless of who becomes its next president, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.
Speaking at an event in Canberra as Americans were still casting votes, Mr Jaishankar said the election was unlikely to reverse what he called a long-term trend in US policy.
"Probably starting from (President Barack) Obama the US has become much more cautious about its global commitments," he said, pointing to a US reluctance to deploy troops and its withdrawal from Afghanistan under President Joe Biden.
Presidential Results: Immigration, Trade, Military - How Trump 2.0 Could Impact India-US Relations
For India, a major strategic partner for the US, the potential for a Trump 2.0 presidency poses both opportunities and challenges across several key dimensions: trade, immigration, military cooperation, and diplomacy. Read here.
US Election Results: Sarah McBride To Be First Transgender Person In US Congress
Delaware state senator Sarah McBride won a seat in the US House of Representatives on Tuesday, making her the first openly transgender politician elected to Congress.
The Democrat was the comfortable winner against Republican John Whalen III, US news networks projected, as she built up an unassailable lead with around two-thirds of ballots counted.
US Election Results: How Swing States Have Shaped Past Poll Outcomes
Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are locked in a tight race for the White House. Four hours into the US election counting, Republican candidate Donald Trump has surged ahead of his Democrat opponent Kamala Harris in six out of seven swing states that hold the key to the White House. North Carolina has been called in favor of Trump and he is also ahead in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Georgia. Leads are not yet in for the swing state of Nevada.
Presidential results: Ground Report From Trump Supporting 'Watch Party'
US Election Results: Opinion | Harris vs Trump: The Unbearable Absurdity Of US Presidential Polls
Both Trump and Harris have demonstrated an utter inability to learn from the past. While Trump got too bored of a decent, non-dramatic campaign just a few months into 2024 and unleashed his 2020 MAGA-man energy, Harris stubbornly refused to bring any course correction in her agenda on foreign policy issues despite her fellow Democrats' public castigation. This election has been the most extensive testimony of what a lot of analysts within the US, as well as outside, have observed but have largely refrained from verbalising: both the Democrats and the Republicans fashion their electoral campaigns around the faults of the other side while doing absolutely nothing about their own. Read here.
US Election 2024: Hugs Of Unity
A person dressed as a unity bear, with the colors of the Democratic and Republican party, gives people hugs as the election results are displayed on giant screens in Times Square in New York.
US Election 2024: Did Elon Musk Declare Victory?
"Game, set and match," posts Elon Musk on X (formerly Twitter), as votes are being counted in US. The expression "game, set and match", originating from tennis, indicates that a match has concluded with a clear winner.
Elon Musk, a supporter of Donald Trump, is hinting at the presidential candidate's victory as he leads with 230 electoral votes.
Game, set and match— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2024
Beyonce's Shout Out To Kamala Harris With Her Picture On Her T-Shirt
Singer Beyonce today shared a picture of her in a t-shirt featuring a picture of Kamala Harris, who she has endorsed over Donald Trump in the 2024 US presidential elections.
US Election Results: Inside Donald Trump's Election Watch Party
Supporters rejoice as they keep a close watch on US election results. Republican presidential nominee, former US President Donald Trump Supporters have gathered at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.
US Election 2024: Trump Leads With 214, Harris 178 In Early Trends
US Election 2024: Donald Trump Takes Marginal Lead In Battleground Arizona
Donald Trump has taken over Kamala Harris in battleground Arizona where 53 percent of the votes have been counted.
Pennsylvania, Key Swing State In US Election, Swings To Advantage Trump
Republican candidate Donald Trump has surged ahead of Democrat challenger Kamala Harris in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania as the votes cast in the US election are counted.
US Election 2024: Cambria County Conducts Hand Count Following Software Issue
Cambria County is conducting a hand count of ballots that could not be scanned at the precinct earlier today due to a software issue, Pennsylvania Secretary of State Al Schmidt said. The process could “take some time,” he added, as reported by CNN.
Voting time was extended in Cambria County after a software malfunction disrupted voters’ abilities to scan their ballots, the Office of County Commissioners said. As per a CNN report, the malfunction was caused by a printing error.
US Elections: How Jill Stein Could Swing Poll Outcome In Trump's Favour
Hours before the US Presidential Elections, the Democrats warned voters that supporting Jill Stein, the US Green Party nominee, could inadvertently hand the presidency to Donald Trump.
US Election Results: Trump Takes Away Michigan From Harris
Republican candidate Donald Trump takes away Michigan, one of the seven key states, from Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris. Until a few minutes ago Harris was leading from Michigan.
With this, Trump has taken a lead in five of the seven swing states.
Health warning: 25 per cent of the votes are in. Most votes are generally in by noon Eastern time on the day after the election, and the state has passed reforms that could contribute to faster counting.
Michigan, a state with 15 electoral votes, has traditionally been a Democratic stronghold, but Donald Trump's 2016 win shook things up.
US Election 2024: Bitcoin Hits Record High Of Over $75,000
Bitcoin soared to a new record high on Wednesday as traders bet on victory for Donald Trump in the US presidential race, with the tycoon seen as the pro-crypto candidate.
The digital currency hit as much as $75,005.08 at around 0300 GMT, topping its previous all-time peak of $73,797.98 achieved in March.
US Election 2024: Know About The 2 Swing States Kamala Harris Is Leading From
Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris is leading in Arizona and Michigan, two of the seven swing states. Here is what you need to know about the two of the key states.
Arizona
Arizona was a nail-biter in the 2020 presidential election, with Biden securing a narrow victory of just 10,457 votes. Now, Trump is banking on voter dissatisfaction with the Biden-Harris administration's immigration policies to turn the state red again. As Arizona shares a border with Mexico, immigration is a hot-button issue, and Trump hopes to capitalise on frustrations with the current administration.
Michigan
Michigan, a state with 15 electoral votes, has traditionally been a Democratic stronghold, but Donald Trump's 2016 win shook things up. His appeal to white working-class voters secured his victory, dealing a surprise blow to Hillary Clinton's campaign. Fast forward to 2024, and Michigan's diversity could give Kamala Harris an edge, particularly since it's more diverse than other contested "blue wall" states. However, there is work involved when it comes to the Arab-American side of the state as they have expressed dissatisfaction with the way the war in Gaza has been handled by the Biden administration.
US Election 2024: Trump Ahead Of Harris 4-2 In Swing States That Hold The Key To Oval Office
Republican Donald Trump has once again taken a lead of four states in swing states. While Harris leads in Arizona and Michigan, Trump is ahead in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and North Carolina. Leads are not yet in for the swing states of Nevada.
US Elections: Voting Extended In Two Pennsylvania Polling Stations
Two polling stations in Pennsylvania to stay open until 10 pm local time for accommodate voters affected by bomb threat, CNN reports
US Election 2024: Why Is Georgia's Gwinnett County Experiencing Significant Delays In Reporting Results?
The Georgia county is still experiencing significant delays in reporting results due to “adjudication software” for certifying write-in votes, says an official, CNN reports.
The county in the key battleground state saw over 3 lakh pre-election ballots including in-person and mail-in ballots and around 96,000 in-person votes cast today as of 6:30 pm local time. The final number is likely to be larger.
While 80-90% of the precincts have come in, the county can’t post the results until the write-in certification is completed. County officials were hoping to get the majority of the early ballots posted by 8:30 pm local time but they are further delayed, as per CNN report.
US Election 2024: Kamala Harris' Election Night Party
Members of Howard University's sororities and fraternities dance on stage during an election night event for Democratic presidential nominee, US Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University.
US Elections: Swing States Battle
Two hours into the US election counting, Republican candidate Donald Trump and his Democrat opponent Kamala Harris are leading in three and two swing states, respectively. While Harris leads in Pennsylvania and Michigan, Trump is ahead in Georgia, Wisconsin and North Carolina. Leads are not yet in for the swing states of Nevada and Arizona.
US Election 2024: Kamala Harris To Win 3 More States, CNN Projects
Democrat Kamala Harris won the big prize state of Illinois as well as Rhode Island and New York, as per CNN projections.
US Election 2024: Democrat Kamala Harris To Win Delaware
Kamala Harris, US Presidential candidate from the Democratic Party will win Delaware, as per CNN projections. With this, Harris is projected to win 99 electoral votes while Trump is leading with 178.
The candidates are aiming to secure at least 270 electoral votes to declare victory.
US Election 2024: Vote Totals In Nevada Higher Than 2020
The ballots cast so far in Nevada are higher than the total vote in the 2020 election, Nevada Secretary of State Francisco V. Aguilar told CNN.
US Election Results: Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump
Electoral votes will determine the winner of the US Presidential election 2024. Former President Donald Trump is ahead with 177 votes while Kamala Harris trails with 99. The candidates are racing towards the magic figure of 270 electoral college votes.
Donald Trump Defies Exit Poll Predictions, Takes Lead Over Kamala Harris
Donald Trump, 78, won several strongholds, including Florida, while Kamala Harris took several eastern states, as per the latest projections. US networks have projected that Trump is winning 10 states and Harris five.
As for electoral college numbers, which will determine the winner in this election, the former President is ahead with 177 votes and Harris trails with 99. Each candidate is aiming for the magic figure of 270 electoral college votes.
Earlier, exit polls showed that most of the voters favoured Harris, 59, over her Republican rival. According to an exit poll by NBC News, 48 per cent of voters nationwide expressed a favourable view of Harris, while 44 per cent supported Trump.
US Election 2024: Asian Markets Rise With Dollar, Bitcoin As Early Results Roll In
Most Asian markets rose with the dollar and bitcoin on Wednesday as traders await the outcome of the knife-edge US presidential election, with bets increasing on a Donald Trump victory as early results rolled in.
In early trade, markets in Tokyo, Sydney, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore, Wellington and Taipei rose, though there were losses in Hong Kong.
The advances came after all three main indexes on Wall Street climbed more than one percent.
The dollar also jumped against its peers, including the yen, pound and euro, and piled on more than one percent against the Mexican peso.
Bitcoin surged about $2,700 to $71,471 while closing in on its March record of $73,797.98.
US Election 2024: Voting Extended In A Pennsylvania County Following Bomb Threat
A Pennsylvania judge extended voting in Clearfield County until 9 pm (ET) following a bomb threat at the Clearfield County Administrative Building where votes were being cast, CNN reports.
US Election Results: Trump Projected To Win Texas And Wyoming
Former President Donald Trump, 78, is projected to win Texas and Wyoming, as per CNN, taking the tally up to 14 states. So far, Kamala Harris is projected to win four states - Vermont, Massachusetts, Maryland and District of Columbia.
US Election Results: Trump Takes South And North Dakota
Former President Donald Trump will win both South Dakota and North Dakota, as per the CNN projections.
US Election Results: Trump And Kamala Lead In 2 States Each
Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris are leading in two states each in 7 swing states - Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Swing states, also known as battleground states, can make or break any candidate.
Swing States are a different story altogether. Here, the battle between Republicans and Democrats is often extremely close, with winners prevailing by tiny margins. For instance, in the 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden won Arizona by just 10,000 votes.
US Election Results: Trump Leads In 10 States
Former President Donald Trump is leading in 10 US states - Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia, Alabama, Tennessee, Missouri, Oklahoma, Florida, South Carolina, Arkansas.
US Election 2024: Bomb Threat To Chester County Government Services Center Being Investigated
"Chester County emergency officials are investigating a bomb threat sent to the Chester County Government Services Center which mirrors the bomb threats sent to election offices across Pennsylvania and the United States," Josh Maxwell, chair of the Chester County Board of Elections, posted on social media platform X.
The bomb threat prompted the evacuation of Government Services Center in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
Now the voters are being redirected to neighboring polling places where they will be able to cast their votes provisionally.
The voting hours for the two neighboring polling places have been extended to 10 pm for those voters only.
Chester County election officials are redirecting voters who vote at the two polling places located at the Government Services Center to neighboring polling places where they will be able to cast their votes provisionally.— Josh Maxwell (@maxwelljosh) November 6, 2024
US Election 2024: "Remain Vigilant," FBI On Bomb Threats To Polling Locations
FBI released a statement on bomb threats to polling locations in several US states. FBI said many of the bomb threats appear to originate from Russian email domains. "None of the threats have been determined to be credible thus far," it said.
"Election integrity is among the FBI’s highest priorities. We will continue to work closely with our state and local law enforcement partners to respond to any threats to our elections and to protect our communities as Americans exercise their right to vote. As always, we urge the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to state or local law enforcement, or submit tips to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or online at tips.fbi.gov," the statement read.
US Election 2024: Donald Trump And Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Watch Results Together
Former President Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are together keeping an eye on US election results.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. remains on the ballot from Wisconsin, despite Kennedy’s best efforts to remove his name from the battleground state.
US Election 2024: Legalising Abortion In Focus For Pennsylvania Voters
Roughly two-thirds of voters in Pennsylvania voters say abortion should be legal in most or all cases, according to the initial results of CNN’s exit poll of voters in the state.
The large picture is that Pennsylvania voters are split between the economy and the state of democracy as their top issue, with about 3 in 10 choosing each as their top issue. This is followed by nearly 15 percent of voters choosing abortion as their top issue, 12 percent immigration and fewer than 5 percent foreign policy.
Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday night that if he wins Pennsylvania, he wins “the whole deal.” Trump spoke at Rich Zeoli Show on Philadelphia’s Talk Radio 1210 WPHT.
“We’re going to make this country greater than ever before, but you have to stay in line. And don’t let them slow ball you. You have an absolute legal right and get that vote in because if we win Pennsylvania, if we win the good old Commonwealth, we’re going to win the whole thing. We win everything,” Trump said, urging voters to cast their vote.
He said “the big question” is if he can garner more support in Philadelphia, which has been a Democratic stronghold.
US Election Results: Trump Wins 2 More States - Missouri And Oklahoma
As per the latest CNN projections, former President Donald Trump will win Missouri and Oklahoma.
US Election Results: Kamala Harris Projected Winner In 4 States
Kamala Harris will win Vermont, Massachusetts, Maryland and District of Columbia, as per the CNN projections.
US Election Results: Trump Wins Florida, Tennessee And Alabama
Former President Donald Trump will win Florida, Tennessee and Alabama, as per the CNN projections.
There are 30 electoral votes at stake in Florida, 11 in Tennessee and nine in Alabama. It takes at least 270 electoral votes to win the 2024 presidential election.
US Election 2024: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Outside The White House
“No Justice, no peace” and “free free Palestine” - chant pro-Palestinian protesters outside the White House.
Over 50 pro-Palestinian protesters have gathered in the middle of Black Lives Matter Plaza outside the White House. They have blocked the street.
“No Trump, No Kamala,” one sign reads.
“There’s not one political party in this system that represents our interests,” a speaker said. “The Democrats are just as aligned against our interests as Republicans. This election is a referendum on genocide. It is a referendum on genocide, whether we will accept genocide or whether we will fight back,” reported NBC News.
US Election 2024: "If You're In Line, Stay In Line," Donald Trump's Message For Republicans
Republican Donald Trump's posted a video message on X (formerly Twitter) urging voters to "stay in line". He added, "We are doing very well. If you are in line, stay in line. Don't let them take you off that line. Vote...we are going to win it big."
HI REPUBLICANS! IF YOU’RE IN LINE—STAY IN LINE… pic.twitter.com/5vEA2kXZXU— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2024
US Election Voting: Georgia Polling Places Extend Hours After Bomb Threats
As many as 12 voting locations in Georgia have extended their hours due to bomb threats, officials said.
Raffensperger also confirmed that all of the bomb threats against polling places in Georgia appear to have originated from Russia.
According to the FBI, many hoax bomb threats appeared to originate from Russian email domains.
US Election 2024 Results: Donald Trump Wins West Virginia
Donald Trump has also won West Virginia, according to projection by CNN.
US Elections: Polls Close In First Six US States
Polling stations have closed in six US states, including in the key battleground of Georgia. Polling places also closed in Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont and Virginia.
US Election Results: Trump Wins Indiana, Kentucky, Harris Takes Vermont
Donald Trump has won the states of Indiana and Kentucky, while Kamala Harris has taken Vermont, show latest projections.
LIVE: Trump Alleges "Massive Cheating" In Pennsylvania, Officials Reject Charge
Donald Trump sought to undermine the credibility of voting in the biggest city of must-win US state Pennsylvania. Amid reports of exceptionally high voter turnout in a soundly Democratic area, Trump said there was "a lot of talk about massive cheating" in the city. "Law enforcement coming!!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
A city official promptly denied the claim, calling it "yet another example of disinformation," while Philadelphia police and the district attorney's office also rejected the unsubstantiated allegation. "There is no factual basis whatsoever within law enforcement to support this wild allegation," said District Attorney Larry Krasner. "If Donald J. Trump has any facts to support his wild allegations, we want them now," he added.
First Exit Polls Declared For US Polls, Most Voters Believe Democracy Under Threat
The first exit polls for the US presidential elections suggest that nearly three-quarters of the voters believe democracy is under threat, reports Reuters. Democracy and the economy ranked the most important issues for voters, followed by abortion and immigration, the data showed. The poll showed 73% of voters believed democracy was in jeopardy, against just 25% who said it was secure.
US Election 2024: Will Trump Concede If He Loses, Tim Walz Was Asked. His Reply
Democratic Vice Presidential candidate and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has expressed optimism that former President Donald Trump will accept the election results, even if he loses, CNN reported. Walz, Kamala Harris's running mate, said he believes Trump will concede if "history is...any indicator" when asked if Trump will concede the election if he loses.
US Election 2024: Man Carrying Torch, Flare Gun Arrested From Near US Capitol
A man who smelled like fuel was arrested from the US Capitol's visitors center on Tuesday as the country voted to choose its next president. He had a torch and a flare gun, US Capitol Police said in a statement. The Capitol Visitor Center was closed while they investigated, the cops added. The arrest came as the FBI warned of bomb threats - linked to Russia - in multiple US states. Two polling sites had to be evacuated in Georgia after bomb hoaxes.
Voting Hours To Be Extended At 2 Sites In Battleground State After Bomb Hoax?
Two polling stations in the battleground state of Georgia were evacuated after a fake bomb threat as millions of Americans cast their vote today to choose their next President. Election officials have blamed the bomb threats on Russian agents and deemed them to be non-credible. The two polling sites in Fulton County reopened after about 30 minutes. The county is now seeking a court order to extend the voting hours past the 7 pm deadline, officials said.
Trump Campaign Raised $382 Billion Directly, $694 Million From Affiliated Committees
Donald Trump's campaign raised $382 million directly for the US Election 2024. About 28 percent of the total funds came from small donors while affiliated committees contributed $694 million. The largest donor was Timothy Mellon, who contributed $197 million to Trump and Republican causes. Other major Republican supporters included Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein from the packaging industry, casino magnate Miriam Adelson, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, and hedge fund investor Kenneth Griffin -- each contributing over $100 million to Trump and Republican causes.
Kamala Harris Emerges Fundraising Leader, Raised Over A Billion Directly
Vice President Kamala Harris has emerged as the fundraising leader as the US Election 2024 is set to be the most expensive in US history. Her campaign directly raised over $1 billion, with 40 percent coming from small donors. An additional $586 million came from supporting political action committees. Michael Bloomberg, who was the leading donor for the Democrats, contributed about $93 million while George Soros provided $56 million through his political action committee.
FBI Warns Of Bomb Threats In Several US States, Some Originated From Russia
The FBI has warned of bomb threats at polling stations in "multiple" US states as Americans vote today to choose their next president. None of the bomb threats were credible but many appeared to originate from Russia, the FBI said in a statement as authorities in Georgia said hoax bomb threats had briefly disrupted voting there Tuesday.
US Election 2024 Set To Be Most Expensive In History
The 2024 US elections will be the most expensive in history as the total contributions reached almost $16 million. The spending, including congressional contests, will surpass the $15.1 billion spent in 2020 and over double 2016's $6.5 billion, according to nonprofit OpenSecrets. Altogether, $10.5 billion has been spent on campaign ads for races from president down to local officials, according to data compiled by the ad tracking firm AdImpact.
Actor Anne Hathaway Reveals Who She Voted For, Adds A Trigger Warning
American actor Anne Hathaway has said she voted for Kamala Harris in an Instagram post. Posting news clips of abortion ban impacting lives of women as well as a trigger warning for pregnancy loss, she said that she voted like "half the country's lives depended on it."
Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Who Is Winning The Election Right Now?
Democrat Kamala Harris and her Republican rival Donald Trump are in a tight race as millions in the US voted today to choose who will lead the world's biggest economy for the next four years. Latest reports suggest polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight has named Harris as its favourite to win for the first time since October 17. For around two weeks until Monday, Trump was the aggregator's favourite.
If Kamala Harris Wins, India-US Will See Broader Ties: Partnership Forum Chief
US-India Strategic Partnership Forum president Mukesh Aghi has told ANI that if Vice President Kamala Harris wins US presidency, there will be a "structural" approach in contrast to Donald Trump's "transactional" approach to US-India relations. Harris would look at India not only for trade but also with a much broader arena of partnership, said Mr Aghi.
He noted that Harris' approach would also include leveraging India's position in relation to China, recognising the importance of a joint effort to manage China's rise on the global stage.
"If Kamala Harris wins the presidency, there will be a continuation of the Biden approach, to look at India not only through the prism of trade but with a much broader partnership from the geopolitical, economic arena, technology and from people to people. Also leveraging India's position vis a vis China because there is a common platform. The US cannot handle China on its own and it needs partners," said Mr Aghi.
Voting Hours Extended In Cambria, Pennsylvania, After Software Malfunction
A Pennsylvania court granted the request by Cambria County election officials to extend voting hours after a software malfunction disrupted ballot scanning.
US Election 2024: "I Cannot Forget January 6": Texas Republican On Voting For Harris
Chuck Sutherland, a registered Texas Republican, said that when it came to voting this presidential election, his choice was clear: Kamala Harris. "I cannot forget January 6," Sutherland told CNN, referring to the 2021 riot at the US Capitol. "When that happened it just stayed ingrained in my mind, and I just couldn't go the other way."
Trump Says Would Concede Defeat "If It's A Fair Election"
US Republican presidential contender Donald Trump said he would be prepared to concede defeat after Tuesday's vote "if it's a fair election", while again raising concerns about the use of electronic voting machines.
"If I lose an election, if it's a fair election, I would be the first one to acknowledge it. So far I think it's been fair," Trump, repeating a caveat that he has used many times on the campaign trail, told reporters after voting in Florida.Nov 05, 2024 22:53 (IST)