US Elections Results: After a bitter election campaign, US voters will either make Democratic Kamala Harris the first woman president in the country's history or deliver Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump a second non-consecutive stint in the Oval office.

Counting has begun for the US elections; US networks have projected that Donald Trump is winning 23 states and Kamala Harris 11. As for electoral college numbers, which will determine the winner in this election, the former President is ahead with 230 votes and Harris trails with 209. Each candidate is aiming for the magic figure of 270 electoral college votes.

As far as swing states are concerned, Trump is leading on six of the seven battleground states.

Donald Trump said he would be prepared to concede defeat after Tuesday's vote "if it's a fair election", while again raising concerns about the use of electronic voting machines. Trump, however, said he feels "very confident" about winning back the White House, after casting his Election Day ballot in Florida in one of the most contentious US elections in decades.

A final outcome may not be known for several days if the results are as close as the polls suggest, adding to the tension in a deeply divided nation.

Here are the Live UPDATES on US Elections 2024: