In Trump's Victory Speech, A Shout-Out To 'Bobby' Kennedy. What It Could Be

Donald Trump's victory speech included a shout-out to Robert F. Kennedy Junior, hinting at a major role for him in the Trump Administration once it is set up, provided he doesn't interfere with America's oil exploration and drilling.

"Bobby, stay away from the liquid gold, Bobby. Other than that, go have a good time," Trump said while acknowledging people who have supported him and been part of his campaign.

Robert F. Kennedy Junior or RFK, fondly called Bobby, as Robert's are commonly referred to, is a politician, lawyer and activist. He has been a strong voice for environmental activism, which is why Donald Trump told him to "stay away from the liquid gold (oil)".

"He wants to do some things and we're going to let him go to it," Donald Trump said, adding that he will help "Make America Healthy Again". Though Trump hasn't specified or declared a portfolio for Mr Kennedy, it is likely that he might be made in-charge of Health. Mr Kennedy too led his campaign with the slogan 'Make America Healthy Again' - a slogan that found mention in Trump's victory speech.

It would still come as a surprise to many if an outspoken 'anti-vaxxer' is made in-charge of Health for all Americans. Mr Kennedy has been promoting vastly hollow and scientifically false ideas about what he claims are the dangers of taking vaccines. He has been propagating fluoride in drinking water.

A member of the Kennedy family, Robert F. Kennedy Jr is a scion of America's storied political clan. He is the son of US's former attorney general and senator Robert F. Kennedy, and a nephew of ex-US President John F. Kennedy as well as former Senator Ted Kennedy.

He was originally standing for election as an Independent candidate and was polling at four to five per cent nationally. In late August, however, he decided to pull out of the race and endorse Donald Trump. He then campaigned with Trump across the battleground states to garner support for him.

Kennedy Jr is a controversial politician as he has been an anti-vaccine activist, as well as a conspiracy theorist. His anti-vaccine advocacy group Children's Health Defense has been a leading proponent of the COVID-19 vaccine misinformation.

Donald Trump also hinted at a role in his administration to billionaire Elon Musk.

