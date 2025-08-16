"Up To Zelensky Now": Trump After "10/10" Meet With Putin On Ukraine War

After a "very productive" meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, American commander-in-chief Donald Trump said Friday the onus was now on Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky to build on the Alaska summit and secure a deal to end Russia's three-year invasion.

"Now it's really up to President Zelensky to get it done. And I would also say the European nations, they have to get involved a little bit, but it's up to President Zelensky," Trump told Fox News after the summit, saying he rated the meeting as ten out of ten.

Trump and Putin made no breakthrough on Ukraine at their high-stakes summit, pointing to areas of agreement and rekindling a friendship but offering no news on a ceasefire. After an abrupt ending to three hours of talks with aides, Trump, who is fond of calling himself a master deal-maker, said, "We're not there yet, but we've made progress. There's no deal until there's a deal."

He called the meeting "extremely productive" with "many points" agreed, although he did not offer specifics.

"There are just a very few that are left, some are not that significant, one is probably the most significant," Trump said without elaborating. He said now he would now consult Zelensky as well as NATO leaders, who have voiced unease about the US leader's outreach to Putin.

The Russian also spoke in general terms of cooperation in a joint press appearance that lasted just 12 minutes. Putin warned Ukraine and European countries to "not create any obstacles" and not "make attempts to disrupt this emerging progress through provocation or behind-the-scenes intrigues."

"We hope that the understanding we have reached will... pave the way for peace in Ukraine," Putin said.

As Trump mused about a second meeting, Putin smiled and said in English: "Next time in Moscow."

The former KGB agent also tried to flatter Trump, who has voiced admiration for the Russian leader in the past. He told Trump he agreed with him that the Ukraine war, which Putin ordered, would not have happened if Trump were president instead of Joe Biden.