Beyonce's Shout Out To Kamala Harris With Her Picture On Her T-Shirt

Singer Beyonce today shared a picture of her in a t-shirt featuring a picture of Kamala Harris, who she has endorsed over Donald Trump in the 2024 US presidential elections.

The picture was taken when the Democratic presidential nominee was at Howard University in 1986. Harris graduated from Howard with a bachelor's degree in political science and economics.

The picture was earlier used in various Harris campaign ads.

In a video on Instagram, Beyonce was seen getting off from her private jet and heading to a studio for a photoshoot. She was then seen wearing a printed skirt and a black t-shirt with Harris' face.

The video, shared without a caption, also included some shots of a young Harris.

As compared to her Republican rival, Harris has a much bigger list of celebrity endorsements - ranging from singer Taylor Swift and basketball superstar Lebron James and actress Meryl Streep to comedian Chris Rock and former talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

Trump Projected To Win US Elections

Various US networks have projected that Donald Trump is currently winning 20 states, while Kamala Harris may take eight.

He has also surged ahead of his 60-year-old Democrat opponent in six out of seven swing states that hold the key to the White House. Trump, 78, is ahead in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and North Carolina. Leads are not yet in for the swing states of Nevada.

As for electoral college numbers, which will determine the winner in this election, the former President is ahead with 204 votes and Harris trails with 112.

Each candidate is aiming for the magic figure of 270 electoral college votes.

The 2024 US Presidential elections are historic because if Harris, the Indian-American who is the first female vice president, wins, she would become the first woman, Black woman and South Asian American to win the presidency.

On the other hand, if the US voters choose Trump, the only president to be impeached twice and the first former president to be criminally convicted, he would become the first president to win non-consecutive terms in more than a century.