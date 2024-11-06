Donald Trump Leads In 2 Red States As Counting Begins For US Elections

Counting has begun for the US elections and, according to early leads, Donald Trump is ahead in the Red states of Indiana and Kentucky. Both states have usually voted in favour of Republican candidates.

In Indiana, which has 11 electoral college votes, 6% of votes have been counted and, of those, Republican nominee Donald Trump has received 63.1% of the votes while Democratic nominee Kamala Harris has polled 35.8%. In 2020, Trump got 57% of the votes while then Democratic candidate Joe Biden got 41%.