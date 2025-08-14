"Weathered Many Challenges": India Hopes Ties With US Will Move Forward

India, days after the massive tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump, declared that the relations between the world largest and the oldest democracy were based on "substantive agenda" on which it would remain focussed. "We hope that the relationship will continue to move forward based on mutual respect and shared interests," the foreign ministry said today.

The imposition of 50 per cent tariff within a month in two tranches and what many saw as the bullying stance of the US over Russian oil imports by India, had raised concern that the India-US partnership -- cultivated over 25 years and three US administrations -- might decline.

On the occasion, the government had said the US action was "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable" and that India would take "all actions necessary to protect its national interests" - a hardening of stance that had added to concerns about India-US ties.

The ministry, though, played down the tariff issue today, pointing out that "India and the United States share a comprehensive global strategic partnership anchored in shared interests, democratic values, and robust people-to-people ties".

"This partnership has weathered several transitions and challenges," it pointed out. It also underscored that the India US defence partnership is a "robust cooperation strengthened across all domains".

India, it said, is expecting a US Defence Policy Team to be in Delhi in mid-August.

The 21st edition of the joint military exercise - Yudh Abhyas is also expected to take place later this month in Alaska. Both sides remain engaged to convene the 2+2 Intersessional meeting at the working-level towards the end of the month, the ministry said.

Last week, before a parliamentary committee led by Congress's Shashi Tharoor, the foreign ministry had pointed out that the ties with US were multi-dimensional and should not be seen through the prism of trade.

The US was helpful in facilitating the deportation of Tahawur Rana to India, it supported the resolution passed by the United Nations Security Council after the Pahalgam Terror Attack, designated The Resistance Front - a Lashkar-e Taiba front that claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack -- as a terrorist organisation, sources had quoted foreign secretary Vikram Misri as pointing out.

The ministry also said that India is hopeful of continuing the negotiations on the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement - that has completely been overshadowed by the tariff row.