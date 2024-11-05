It's voting day in the United States of America. After a bitter election campaign, the voters will either make Kamala Harris the first woman president in the country's history or deliver Donald Trump a second non-consecutive stint in the Oval office.

As polling stations open nationwide on Election Day, Democratic vice president Harris, 60, and Republican former president Trump, 78, are dead-even in the tightest and most volatile White House race of modern times.

The bitter rivals spent their final day of the campaign frenziedly working to get their supporters out to the polls and trying to win over any last undecided voters in the swing states expected to decide the outcome.

A final outcome may not be known for several days if the results are as close as the polls suggest, adding to the tension in a deeply divided nation.

