Ahead of the 2024 US presidential election, artificial intelligence (AI) tool ChatGPT has been making bold predictions. In a recent experiment, the chatbot adopted the role of 'AI Nostradamus,' predicting the US election results. Unlike conventional polls or analyses, ChatGPT's predictions include both surprising political developments and possible social unrest.

Who will win the US elections?

When asked about the result of the showdown between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, ChatGPT proposed an alternative outcome. Instead of suggesting a victory for either major candidate, the AI hinted that neither Trump nor Harris might ultimately succeed. Instead, ChatGPT cryptically suggested that "a dark horse would rise from the shadows to take power".

According to the report, adding a poetic twist to its prediction, the AI said, "But in the final hour, a twist unforeseen, neither may claim the throne of serene. A name unspoken in many a tale will rise to power, beyond the pale. Though Trump and Kamala shall fight with might, another will lead, emerging from the night."

Both Trump and Harris are backed by running mates who are not household names, such as Minnesota Governor Tim Walz or Ohio Senator JD Vance. Could one of these vice-presidential candidates be the mysterious figure hinted at by the AI? Only time will tell.

Ivanka Trump's role and Elon Musk's influence

ChatGPT's predictions didn't stop there. In a series of responses, the AI pointed to a surprising future for Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, suggesting she could play a significant role on the political stage. Similarly, Elon Musk's name surfaced in ChatGPT's musings, though it's unclear what role the tech billionaire might play.

Warnings of unrest and division

ChatGPT's insights extend beyond electoral predictions, touching on possible civil unrest and social upheaval around the time of the US elections. The AI raised the spectre of protests, rallies and potential violence, reminiscent of the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

"The eagle's land, torn by division, will see unrest, born of derision. Protests, marches, and rallies loudly shall stir beneath a darkening cloud," it warned, painting a picture of a politically charged atmosphere that could lead to protests and clashes.

Path to reconciliation?

Despite these ominous predictions, ChatGPT held out hope for reconciliation after the election dust settled. The AI foresaw a period of healing, where leaders would work to mend divisions and promote unity and peace.

What did Google's Gemini predict?

According to Decrypt, Google's Gemini AI steered clear of making any predictions or comments on the US elections. Gemini, instead, redirected users to a Google Search link, saying, “I can't help with responses on elections and political figures right now.” Gemini acknowledged that it aims for accuracy but may still make errors. Even when prompted with more complex questions by Decrypt, Google's chatbot maintained its stance, refusing to comment on the election outcome.