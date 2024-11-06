"That's Why I Love You...": Big Elon Musk Mention In Donald Trump's Victory Speech

Donald Trump, amid an as-yet undeclared victory in the US presidential race, praised billionaire Elon Musk during a celebratory speech today. Addressing his Trump expressed gratitude to Musk, describing him as "an amazing guy" and recounting time spent with him during the campaign.

"We have a new star, a star is born: Elon," Trump told his supporters "He's an amazing guy. We were sitting together tonight. You know, he spent two weeks in Philadelphia, in different parts of Pennsylvania, campaigning."

"Only Elon can do this," Trump said of watching a recent SpaceX launch. "That's why I love you, Elon."

Despite the lack of a formal announcement by major networks apart from Fox News, Trump confidently claimed victory and vowed to "heal" the nation. The former president addressed his energised supporters alongside family members, calling the evening a "political victory that our country has never seen before." While networks called Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina in his favour, results were still pending in several states.

Kamala Harris's campaign, meanwhile, was left in limbo. Her campaign announced that she would address them soon but confirmed she would not speak until the following day.

Earlier in the day, Elon Musk, who may lead a government efficiency commission under Trump's administration, expressed support on social media, posting a photo alongside Trump with the message, "Game, set and match."