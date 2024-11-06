US Elections: How Jill Stein Could Swing Poll Outcome In Trump's Favour

Hours before the US Presidential Elections, the Democrats warned voters that supporting Jill Stein, the US Green Party nominee, could inadvertently hand the presidency to Donald Trump. The ad, titled "Crucial", shows Stein's face transforming into Trump's within a blink, with the message, "A vote for Stein is really a vote for Trump." The video then cuts to Trump speaking at a Pennsylvania rally, saying, "Jill Stein? I like her very much. Do you know why? She takes 100 per cent from them."

On October 28, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) allocated roughly $500,000 for a last-minute campaign in swing states, urging voters not to back third-party candidates, including Stein and independent Cornel West. Both Trump and the Democrats suggest that Stein's presence on the ballot could syphon critical votes from Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, potentially aiding Trump's path to victory.

Jill Stein, who ran in 2012 and 2016, announced her 2024 candidacy on November 9, 2023, via a video on X. Known for her progressive policies, Stein calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, ending arms sales to human rights violators, and halting US vetoes in the UN Security Council. Her foreign policy platform also includes dismantling NATO in favour of a "modern, inclusive security framework."

However, Green politicians across Europe have echoed concerns about Stein's impact on the election, releasing a statement on November 1 that urged her to withdraw and endorse Harris, reported Politico. "The race for the White House is too close for comfort," read the statement from Green parties in countries like Germany, France, and Italy, calling Harris the only viable candidate to block Trump's return.

Stein's campaign dismissed the call to step down. "We are committed to this campaign for the presidency and would never betray our legion of supporters...regardless of which anti-democratic person or group makes the suggestion," her team responded.

The first results trends are in, and Republican candidate Donald Trump is leading with 178 electoral votes and 52.1 per cent of the popular vote. His rival Kamala Harris follows with 99 electoral votes and 46.7 per cent of the popular vote. Green Party nominee Jill Stein, while not securing any electoral votes, has received 229,300 votes, making up 0.4 per cent of the popular vote.