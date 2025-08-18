A New Covfefe? Donald Trump's Latest One-Word Post Confuses Internet

United States President Donald Trump's bizarre one-word social media post has confused many, with users speculating its meaning. On his official Truth Social account on Sunday morning, Trump wrote, "Bela". It means beautiful in Italian if spelt with a double L, but what Trump meant remains unclear. The post came after Trump shared updates about his meeting with Putin, claiming "BIG PROGRESS ON RUSSIA. STAY TUNED!".

Some users believed that the word might refer to the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) law in South Africa, which is a controversial education law. Meanwhile, some thought that the word "Bela" symbolises hope and renewal within a divine narrative.

Some simply said it might be a typo, and he must be writing about Belarus as users linked "Bela" to Belarus, possibly referencing Trump's previous interactions with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

Some users even thought it was a code word, possibly related to his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The term even trended on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit, with users sharing memes and jokes about the mysterious post.

So far, the White House hasn't provided any clarification on the meaning behind Trump's post, leaving the internet to continue speculating.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom took a jibe and, amid his feud with Trump, the Democrat's press office wrote: "We broke Donald Trump."

A conservative group, The Lincoln Project, wrote that Trump had dropped the new "Covfefe". The group opposes Trump.

George Conway, who is a staunch Trump critic, wrote that "bela" was a "blend" of "covfefe".

The post has reminded the world of Covfefe, which was posted by Trump during his first term in 2017. It was likely a typo.