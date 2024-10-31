All About Jill Stein, Third Candidate In The US Presidential Race

American voters seeking a progressive, environmentally focused candidate with a proven history of challenging the political mainstream have a choice in 2024. Jill Stein, the Green Party's nominee and a two-time presidential candidate, is having another run. Known for her advocacy for climate justice, healthcare for all and social equity, Stein is positioning herself as an alternative in a race dominated by major party figures. As a secular Jew who grew up in Reform Judaism and deeply values social justice, Stein has previously made headlines for her bold stance on US foreign policy, including opposition to aid for Israel and support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement. Her left-leaning platform, which champions a “Green New Deal” and a significant reduction in military spending, aims to energise voters disillusioned by the familiar faces of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump and disrupt the well-trodden path of the US two-party system.



Who Is Jill Stein?



Jill Stein is a former physician and environmental advocate, bringing a wealth of experience to the ballot. She advocates for bold policies centred on the Green New Deal and social justice with her call for “people, planet, and peace.” While her polling numbers currently hover between 1.1 per cent and 1.4 per cent nationally, her message resonates deeply with a tiny minority yearning for real change.



Early Life And Education



Born on May 14, 1950, in Chicago, Jill Stein is of Russian-Jewish ancestry. She attended North Shore Congregation Israel and was influenced deeply by the values instilled in her. In a 2012 interview, she noted the significant impact of Reform Judaism's emphasis on social justice, saying her parents - especially her Holocaust-survivor mother - instilled in her the importance of social responsibility.

She graduated from Harvard University with a degree in sociology in 1973 and earned her medical degree from Harvard Medical School in 1979.



From Doctor To Activist



Jill Stein began her career as an instructor in internal medicine at Harvard Medical School. She practiced medicine for 25 years. In the 1990s, as a physician, she saw how toxic exposures linked to environmental issues harmed our health. This realisation drove her to fight for a cleaner environment, helping non-profits and marginalised communities address environmental injustice and racism. She played a key role in cleaning up the "Filthy Five" coal plants in Massachusetts, raising national standards for pollution.



Stein also worked to close a toxic medical waste incinerator in Lawrence, Massachusetts, a low-income area in New England. She helped improve fish advisories to better protect women, children, Native Americans and immigrants from mercury contamination.



Witnessing how lobbyists and campaign contributions blocked health and environmental protections, Stein focused on campaign finance reform. She helped pass the Clean Election Law through a voter referendum, which succeeded with a two-to-one margin. However, the Democratic-controlled Massachusetts Legislature repealed it later. This event strengthened Stein's alignment with the Green Party and her commitment to reducing corporate influence in politics.



In 2003, Jill Stein co-founded the Massachusetts Coalition for Healthy Communities. Five years later, she led the “Secure Green Future” ballot initiative. This measure aimed to shift subsidies from fossil fuels to renewable energy and create green jobs. It received overwhelming support, winning over 81 per cent of the vote in the districts where it appeared on the ballot.



Political Career



Jill Stein joined the Green Party in 2002, driven by her growing dissatisfaction with the Democratic Party's stance on environmental and social issues. The final straw was the repeal of Massachusetts' Clean Election Law, which provided public funding for candidates not receiving large private donations.



Stein's transition to the Green Party began in 2000 when she participated in the Massachusetts Democratic Party's platform committee. She advocated for environmental and social justice measures but felt her efforts were ignored. In 2002, Stein ran for governor of Massachusetts as a Green-Rainbow Party candidate. She later became a member of the Lexington Town Meeting in 2005.



2012 Presidential Election Campaign



Jill Stein ran for president in 2012 as the Green Party nominee. Her campaign focused on the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, free higher education, ending wars and occupations and climate action.



Throughout her campaign, Stein faced challenges, including being excluded from major presidential debates due to Commission on Presidential Debates rules requiring candidates to poll at 15 per cent nationally. Undeterred, Stein participated in alternative debates and engaged with voters through social media and grassroots events. She and running mate Cheri Honkala were arrested while attempting to enter the Hofstra University debate site.



On Election Day, Stein received just 0.4 per cent of the total votes. Stein's 2012 run laid the groundwork for her subsequent presidential campaigns in 2016 and 2024.



2016 Presidential Election Campaign



In her 2016 presidential campaign, Jill Stein focused on the “Power to the People Plan,” focusing on the Green New Deal, jobs as a right, and healthcare and education as fundamental rights. Her campaign gained traction, especially among Bernie Sanders' supporters at the Democratic National Convention. Stein selected human rights activist Ajamu Baraka as her running mate, and her campaign raised over $11 million, qualifying for federal matching funds.



On Election Day, she received over 1.07 per cent of the popular vote, performing well in Hawaii, Oregon and Vermont.



Jill Stein's Stance On Israel



Jill Stein previously called for ending all foreign aid to Israel, accusing it of committing war crimes. Her campaign supported the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, claiming Israel engages in policies similar to apartheid and illegal settlements. She has also publicly criticised US support for Israel, arguing that it enables the Israeli government's worst behaviours.



In 2016, she tweeted against her opponents “Pro Israeli” Democrat Bernie Sanders and Republican Donald Trump, saying, “If you don't want to vote for a warmonger or racist billionaire, there are more options. The political revolution will keep going.”



Awards And Recognition



Jill Stein has earned several awards for her work in health and environmental protection, including Clean Water Action's ‘Not in Anyone's Backyard' Award and the ‘Children's Health Hero' Award.



She has been featured as an environmental health expert on major television programmes and served on the board of Physicians for Social Responsibility.



Works



Jill Stein has co-authored two important reports: In Harm's Way: Toxic Threats to Child Development (2000) and Environmental Threats to Healthy Aging (2009). The first report has been translated into four languages and is used globally as a tool for health and environmental justice, linking human health, social justice and green economies.