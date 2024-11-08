Rahul Gandhi Writes To Donald Trump, Congratulates Him On Landmark Victory

India and the USA share a "historic friendship": Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has written to US President-elect Donald Trump, congratulating him on his victory and expressed confidence that under his leadership, the two nations will further deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

"I would like to congratulate you on your election as the 47th President of the United States of America. The people have placed their trust in your vision for the future," Gandhi said.

India and the USA share a "historic friendship" rooted in our commitment to democratic values, he said.

"Under your leadership, we are confident that our nations will further deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest. I also hope that we will continue to work towards expanding avenues and opportunities for both Indians and Americans," the former Congress chief said in his letter to Trump, dated November 7.

"I wish you the very best during your second term as President of the United States of America," Gandhi said.

Trump, 78, won the race to the White House, trouncing his Democratic rival Kamala Harris. The Republican leader has also served as the 45th President of the US after his first victory in 2016.

