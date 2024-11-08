Sharon Stone, Cher And Other Hollywood Stars Consider Leaving US. Here's Why

After Donald Trump's resounding victory over Kamala Harris in the US elections, several high-profile Hollywood celebrities have expressed their intentions to leave the United States. The Republican nominee secured the presidency with a decisive 295 Electoral College votes to Harris' 226. Here are the celebrities considering a move away from the United States in response to the election outcome.

America Ferrera

Actress America Ferrera is reportedly considering a move to the UK with her family in response to Trump's victory. The 40-year-old star, known for her role in Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, wants a more promising future for her two young children, as per the NY Post. According to an insider, Ferrera is devastated that Harris lost.

Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone, too, is considering moving to Italy. In July, the Basic Instinct actress spoke about leaving the US, saying she was considering a house in Italy. She said, “This is one of the first times in my life that I've actually seen anyone running for office on a platform of hate and oppression," as per the NY Post.

Cher

Singer and actress Cher, a vocal critic of Trump, stated that the former president's leadership had a severe impact on her health. In a 2023 interview with The Guardian, when asked about the possibility of Trump returning to power, she said, “I almost got an ulcer the last time. If he gets in, who knows? This time I will leave (the country).”

Sophie Turner

British actress Sophie Turner, famous for her role in Game of Thrones, was direct about her response to Trump's potential return to power, stating she would “get the f–k out” and return to her home country, the UK.

Raven-Symone

During Trump's first run for the presidency in 2016, actress Raven-Symone vowed to leave the US if a Republican candidate took office, a sentiment she expressed on The View. Her plans for the future remain unclear in light of the recent election results.

Minnie Driver

One celebrity who has already left the US is British actress Minnie Driver. The 54-year-old shared with The Times in July that she recently moved back to the UK after nearly three decades in Los Angeles. Reflecting on the possibility of Trump returning to office, she mentioned she'd find it difficult to consider moving back to America, adding, “If I lived in a red [Republican] state, no, I couldn't (return). But living in California, you are somewhat insulated.”