Watch: Viral Hippo Moo Deng Predicts 2024 US Election Winner

Moo Deng, a baby pygmy hippopotamus from Thailand has taken the role of a prophet, ahead of the US election 2024. In a neck-to-neck race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris for the seat of US President, the baby hippo chose his winner – Donald Trump.

In a viral video, the internet sensation Moo Deng is called out of water, with food as the bait. The baby hippo is given two watermelons with candidates' names written over them. She walks straight to the fruit basket, made using a watermelon shell, for the Republican leader and relishes it to the core. The video was recorded at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Si Racha, Thailand.

Moo Deng, famous baby hippo, predicts Donald Trump will win the election. pic.twitter.com/UqUnRhU0Nr — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) November 4, 2024

Moo Deng's guess backs all the polls and betting. Former President Donald Trump is leading the predictions, especially in all seven swing states, according to AtlasIntel's latest poll.

About 49% of the respondents said they would vote for Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election, the poll shows, as the Republicans hold a 1.8% vote lead over his counterpart Democrat Kamala Harris.

Renowned economist Christophe Barraud, known as the “world's most accurate economist”, too has forecasted “Trump's victory”.

About Little Political Analyst “Moo Deng”

Born in July 2024, Moo Deng is a celebrity hippo and an internet sensation, courtesy of her playful antics. The pint-sized creature went viral after her handlers posted videos of her on TikTok and Instagram from her home.

Recently she caught the attention of the netizens with her “moonwalk”, reminiscent of American singer-dancer Michael Jackson's iconic dance move.

Whoa stop everything….Moo Deng doing the moonwalk 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vVKmXfIADN — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 1, 2024

Named through a public poll, Moo Deng's name translates to “bouncy pork” in Thai. She has become the face of the endangered pygmy hippo. Her popularity led to a 4-fold increase in the zoo's revenue earlier in September.