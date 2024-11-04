US Election 2024: Donald Trump Leads Kamala Harris In All Swing States

All eyes are on the US elections 2024. Ahead of the November 5 voting, former President Donald Trump is leading the predictions, especially in all seven swing states, shows AtlasIntel's latest poll.

About 49% of the respondents said they would vote for Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election, the poll shows, as the Republicans hold a 1.8% vote lead over his counterpart Democrat Kamala Harris.

The survey conducted on the first two days of November included nearly 2,500 likely voters in the US, the majority female.

As the 2024 Presidential Election heads into its final days the focus is on swing states, the battleground states which are the major deciders of the US presidential election.

Another survey of swing states has revealed that the Republican nominee is favored to win in all swing states – Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

In Arizona, Trump holds his widest margin — with a 51.9% to 45.1% lead over Harris.

In Nevada, when asked whom would people vote for in the upcoming presidential election, 51.4% of voters chose Trump while 45.9% chose Harris.

In North Carolina, Trump leads by 50.4% of votes, while Harris gets 46.8% of the vote share.

In the US, presidential elections are shaped by three types of states: Red States, Blue States, and Swing States. Red States are those where Republicans have consistently won since 1980, while Blue States are where Democrats have dominated since 1992. These states are generally considered predictable in terms of their electoral outcomes.

In Swing states, the battle between Republicans and Democrats is often extremely close, with winners prevailing by tiny margins. For instance, in the 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden won Arizona by just 10,000 votes.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll published last week on October 29 showed Kamala Harris lead over Donald Trump, with the Democrat ahead by a single percentage point over the Republican, 44% to 43%.

Interestingly, while Harris has led Trump in every Reuters/Ipsos poll of registered voters since she entered the race in July, her lead has steadily shrunk since late September.