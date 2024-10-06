Watch: Viral Pygmy Hippo 'Moo Deng' Stuns Internet With 'Moonwalk'

Thailand has found an unlikely star in Moo Deng

Thailand has found an unlikely star in Moo Deng, a temperamental yet lovable pygmy hippopotamus. Known for her attention-seeking antics, Moo Deng has now captivated international audiences with her latest viral performance: a "moonwalk" reminiscent of American singer-dancer Michael Jackson's iconic dance move.

A video circulating on X, formerly Twitter, shows the spirited hippo taking several smooth steps backward inside her enclosure, much to the amazement of onlookers. Her imitation of the King of Pop's legendary move has only cemented her status as a global sensation. “Whoa stop everything ... .Moo Deng doing the moonwalk,” the caption read.

Whoa stop everything….Moo Deng doing the moonwalk ???? pic.twitter.com/vVKmXfIADN — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 1, 2024

“She is everything,” a user commented under the video.

She is everything — AskAubry ???? (@ask_aubry) October 1, 2024

Another wrote, “Her name is Michael #Moodeng.”

“I Fell In Love With This Little Hippo. Soo Cute,” a comment read.

I Fell In Love With This Little Hippo ????Soo Cute???? — JAS (@JasADRxquisites) October 1, 2024

Someone else wrote, “Wouldn't that be the Moo-Walk?”

Wouldn't that be the Moo-Walk? — Androo “Bratwurst in Lederhosen” Downie (@upside_downie) October 1, 2024

Moo Deng, the two-month-old pygmy hippo from Khao Kheow Open Zoo, is a viral sensation on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, amassing millions of views. Visitors flock to the zoo to see Moo Deng, who remains close to her mother, Jona.

In September, Moo Deng's popularity led to a 4-fold increase in the zoo's revenue. Fans from around the world queued for hours to see her, which resulted in the zoo to limit viewing time and set up a livestream.

Known as “bouncy pork” in Thai, Moo Deng has also become a symbol for raising awareness about the endangered pygmy hippo species.

The zoo also launched hippo-themed merchandise, with the profits aimed at improving animal facilities. However, the animal rights group PETA criticised the captivity of endangered animals like Moo Deng.

Despite being labelled as a “problematic pygmy” by some due to her feisty personality – most notably for playfully biting her trainer's leg – Moo Deng's fans remain loyal.