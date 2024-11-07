Advertisement

Kamala Harris Calls Trump To Congratulate Him On Election Win: Her Aide

Democrat Harris discussed with Trump the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans, said the aide speaking on background, confirming that Harris will deliver remarks in Washington later Wednesday.

Washington:

US Vice President Kamala Harris called Donald Trump on Wednesday to congratulate him for winning the 2024 presidential election, one of her senior aides said, following a bitter and contentious race.

Democrat Harris discussed with Trump the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans, said the aide speaking on background, confirming that Harris will deliver remarks in Washington later Wednesday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Kamala Harris, Donald Trump
