Kamala Harris Calls Trump To Congratulate Him On Election Win: Her Aide

US Vice President Kamala Harris called Donald Trump on Wednesday to congratulate him for winning the 2024 presidential election, one of her senior aides said, following a bitter and contentious race.

Democrat Harris discussed with Trump the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans, said the aide speaking on background, confirming that Harris will deliver remarks in Washington later Wednesday.

