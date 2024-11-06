Advertisement

"I Voted": Lady Gaga To Mark Ruffalo - Celebs Who Voted In US Election

Many of these noted Hollywood figures voted early and shared the experience with their followers while showing off their "I Voted" badges on their social media handles, encouraging everyone to cast their ballot.

Actor Mark Ruffalo posted a photo on his Instagram with "I Voted" badge, encouraging others to vote.

From Lady Gaga, American singer-songwriter and actress to actor Mark Ruffalo, celebrities lined up just like everyone else to vote in the 2024 US presidential election. 

Lady Gaga, who endorsed presidential candidate Kamala Harris during election campaign, shared his. 

Mark Ruffalo, an enthusiastic Democratic supporter, posted a number that voters can text if they need to find a polling place.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Eva Longoria, American actress and film producer, posted a selfie on her Instagram handle with "I Voted" badge along with a message "Your vote is your voice".

Photo Credit: Instagram

Andy Cohen, American TV show host, posted a photo with his daughter, writing "I voted for Her, for us." 

Photo Credit: Instagram

Natasha Rothwell, actress and writer, kept it simple, writing "VOTE" dozens of times in her Instagram post.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Actress Lilly Collins, who endorsed Kamala Harris, posted on Instagram, "A vote for Harris is a vote for women's rights, LGBTQ+ rights, climate policy and environmental protection, access to education and healthcare, and so much more'.

Photo Credit: Instagram  

American actress and film producer, Reese Witherspoon wrote in her Instagram post "I voted today. Top of my mind, as I considered all candidates, is protecting women's rights to medical privacy and reproductive choice." 

Photo Credit: Instagram

Actress Jennifer Aniston wrote, "Today not only did I vote for access to health care, for reproductive freedom, for equal rights, for safe schools, and for a fair economy, but also for SANITY and HUMAN DECENCY." 

Photo Credit: Instagram

Singer and songwriter, Katy Perry, who had also endorsed vice president Kamala Harris, voted through mail-in ballot and posted a photo on Instagram. 

Photo Credit: Instagram

American fashion model and TV personality, Gigi Hadid, posted a photo with "I voted" badge on Instagram stories. 

