Dissecting The Complex Factors Behind Kamala Harris' Defeat

Now that Donald Trump and the GOP have claimed their fame to the White House, there is a chain of blame game happening that seems like a futile attempt of clutching at straws.

The United States is still waiting for its first female president, with Kamala Harris's loss extending the country's 248-year streak of male leadership.

In her concession speech, Harris urged Americans to remain hopeful and empowered, saying, "Don't ever stop trying to make the world a better place, you have power... Don't you ever listen when anyone tells you something is impossible because it has never been done before."

Post-election analysis points to various factors contributing to Harris's defeat. Some Democrats blame the decision to replace Joe Biden with Harris, while others criticise Biden's delayed withdrawal from the race.

Progressives argue that the Biden administration's stance on Israel and Harris's attempts to appeal to moderates and anti-Trump Republicans alienated key voter groups.

Harris' perceived closeness to the Biden administration's Israel policy, which some see as inadequate in addressing Palestinian concerns.

Progressive Senator Bernie Sanders suggests that the Democratic Party's neglect of working-class issues, exacerbated by inflation, cost them votes. Sanders posted this on his X account, “It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them.”

Harris was appointed, not elected, as the Democratic presidential candidate, potentially impacting her legitimacy. Analysts argue that Trump's stances on immigration, economy, and foreign wars, though sometimes controversial, resonated with many Americans.

During this time, Trump's support among Black voters increased from 8% in 2020 to 13% in 2024 and 32% in 2020 to 45% in 2024 among Hispanic voters.

Kamala Harris' loss in the election wasn't just about policy differences or Trump's strength as an opponent. It's about a deeper story of identity, strategy and timing.

It is arguable that Harris never fully embraced the historic nature of her candidacy. She has downplayed her race and gender, not leaning into the powerful symbolism of being the first black woman with a shot at this presidency. She avoided making identity a central theme hence she missed the chance to turn it into a cry for change.

As the country reflects on this election, it's clear that complex factors contributed to Harris's loss. The search for answers will likely continue, with many questions remaining about the future of American politics.

