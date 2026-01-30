"Instead Of Bringing Your Family...": Indian-Origin Billionaire On Musk's Abuse

Indian-origin billionaire investor Vinod Khosla has criticised Elon Musk again for “seemingly racist” statements and involving his family to defend himself.

“Instead of bringing your family into it, maybe try not tweeting ‘SEEMINGLY' racist stuff next time?” Khosla wrote on X. “Many would appreciate it if you acknowledge you are not trying to establish a white society in America, and are not WAGA.”

Instead of bringing your family into it, maybe try not tweeting “SEEMINGLY” racist stuff next time? Many would appreciate it if you acknowledge you are not trying to establish a white society in America, and are not WAGA, and racism isn't behind your many laments around white… https://t.co/0beAe5tDUN — Vinod Khosla (@vkhosla) January 28, 2026

The clash of two billionaires came from a 2025 post by the Tesla CEO, who commented that “white people are a rapidly diminishing minority of the global population.” Reacting to an old post, Khosla accused Musk of making racism “desirable” and supporting WAGA (“White America Great Again”), while Musk fired back by calling Khosla a “pompous a**hole” and a “retard.”

Musk's defence against allegations of racism included a reference to his half-Indian partner, Shivon Zilis, and their eldest son, named after a Nobel prize-winning Indian-origin astrophysicist. “My partner, Shivon, is half Indian and my eldest son with her is named in honor of the great Indian physicist Chandrasekhar,” he said.

Musk also criticised Khosla over his handling of a public beach issue.

On Thursday, Khosla responded, saying, “I have no proof to refute your claim that I am a pompous a**hole and retarded. I have said publicly I do admire your extraordinary entrepreneurial skills.”

In his latest post, Khosla also addressed the long-running beach access dispute near his California property, saying that courts in the Friends of Martin Beach case, including all appeals, have consistently claimed that while the beach itself is public, access through private property has always required paid parking.

“As to the beach issue, you'd appreciate me standing up to the principle of defending ‘the principal of private property' instead of giving in to whatever the Coastal Commission wants,” he wrote.

“You would appreciate it if you knew the facts. Anything else is communism,” he wrote.