OpenAI Co-Founder Ranks Jobs By AI Risk, Musk Predicts 'Universal High Income'

As the world discusses and debates the impact of artificial intelligence on the job market and the resulting mass layoffs, Slovakian-Canadian researcher Andrej Karpathy may have some answers to how the technology will affect different occupations.

The OpenAI co-founder unveiled a project that scores all 342 professions listed in the Bureau of Labour Statistics in terms of their exposure to AI.

What he found was that if a work's product is primarily digital and can be done fully from a home office, it is highly exposed to artificial intelligence.

Karpathy later deleted the data, calling it a “2-hour vibe-coded project” that was being “wildly misinterpreted.” He did not mention how the data was being misread.

This was a saturday morning 2 hour vibe coded project inspired by a book I'm reading. I thought the code/data might be helpful to others to explore the BLS dataset visually, or color it in different ways or with different prompts or add their own visualizations. It's been wildly… — Andrej Karpathy (@karpathy) March 15, 2026

The data prompted a reaction from Tesla chief Elon Musk, who posted, “All jobs will be optional. There will be universal high income,” a stance he has advocated frequently in the past.

What The Analysis Revealed

Karpathy scored all occupations on a scale of 0-10, with 10 being the most exposed to AI. Professions such as software developers, database administrators, computer programmers, mathematicians, financial analysts, writers, editors and graphic designers got scores of 9, as per a Fortune report.

All jobs will be optional.



There will be universal high income. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2026

Construction laborers, janitors, ironworkers, roofers, painters and grounds maintenance workers got scores of 1. Similarly, jobs such as home healthcare aides, nursing assistants, dental hygienists, veterinary assistants, barbers, and bartenders had low exposure to AI, with scores of 2.

Karpathy is not the only one predicting AI's impact on jobs. An Anthropic report released earlier this month said that the professionals most exposed to AI were “more likely to be older, female, more educated, and higher-paid.”

The report revealed that while there was no systematic increase in unemployment for highly exposed workers since late 2022, evidence suggested that hiring of younger workers in exposed occupations has slowed as several tasks are theoretically possible with AI.

Elon Musk On Tesla Hirings

Musk recently claimed that Tesla is not planning any workforce reductions amid the increasing use of AI by companies. At the Abundance Summit last week, the billionaire said he expected to hire more people as robots boost productivity, according to Business Insider.