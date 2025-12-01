All About Shivon Zilis, Elon Musk's Partner, Who Is Half-Indian

Shivon Zilis, Elon Musk's partner and an executive at his neurotechnology company Neuralink, is of half-Indian descent, the Tesla CEO has said.

“My partner Shivon, she's half Indian,” he said during a podcast interview with Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath. “She was given up for adoption. She grew up in Canada,” he added.

Musk also shared that one of their sons has the middle name “Sekhar,” a tribute to Indian-American astrophysicist and Nobel laureate Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar. “One of my sons with her… his middle name is Sekar after Chandra Sekar,” Musk said.

He and Zilis have four children together: twins Strider and Azure, daughter Arcadia, and son Seldon Lycurgus.

Who Is Shivon Zilis?