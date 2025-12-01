Elon Musk Was Asked If He Could Get A Tattoo, What Would It Be? His Reply

Billionaire Elon Musk might not have a tattoo, but he has revealed what he may get when he decides to get inked. On the latest episode of Nikhil Kamath's "People By WTF" podcast, Tesla CEO said he would probably get his kids' names tattooed.

This came after a lively discussion on the Austrian School of Economics and the concept of delayed gratification, with Musk humorously referencing the marshmallow test.

During the podcast, Kamath said, “You know, the Austrian School of Economics, if you go back in time, with the digression from Adam Smith, they talk about the marginal utility of everything. Having one of something has value, having two of the same thing has lesser value and having ten of the same thing has no value.”

Musk responded, "Like ten marshmallows. One's uh, one's plenty. You're like, you can have two marshmallows later or one marshmallow now. And I'm like, 'I'll have one marsh- I, I don't want two marshmallows.' Well, I, I don't, like one marshmallow's enough.”

“Well, I mean, I like delayed gratification, essentially. You're able to delay it more than most people. You know, I have a tattoo that says, "Delayed gratification",” Kamath said.

He then asked, “If you could get a ... If you could get a tattoo, what would you get?”

Musk responded, “I guess maybe my kids' names or something.”

During the podcast, Kamath also revealed a personal detail, "I don't have kids." To which Musk responded, "Well, it is, maybe you should," pushing the entrepreneur to think about starting a family. Kamath continued, "A lot of people tell me I should."

Musk went on to declare, "You won't regret it," prompting Kamath to ask, "What's the best thing about having kids?" Musk then gave a comprehensive description of the joy and purpose he finds in parenting.

"Well, I mean, you've got this little creature that loves you, and you love this little creature. And I do not know, you kind of see the world through their eyes as they grow up, and their conscious awareness increases.

"From a baby that has no idea what is going on, cannot survive by itself, cannot even walk around, cannot talk, to stop walking, then talking, and then having interesting thoughts. And but, yeah, I mean, I think we fundamentally have to have kids or go extinct, you know,” he added.

Elon Musk is a father to 14 children with five different partners in more than two decades.